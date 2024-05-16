Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 16 mai/May 2024) - Trenchant Capital Corp. (TCC) has announced a name and symbol change to Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (AITT).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 17, 2024.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 16, 2024 Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Trenchant Capital Corp. (TCC) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (AITT).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 17 mai 2024.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 16 mai 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 17 mai/May 2024 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : TCC New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : AITT New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 894943 10 9 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 894943 10 9 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 89485R107/CA89485R1073

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)