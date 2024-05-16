The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), the world's leading organisation promoting submarine cable protection and resilience, recently held its annual Plenary session in Singapore with over 200 delegates from around the world under the theme 'ensuring a connected future.' A cornerstone event for the organisation, the ICPC Plenary attracted global attendance and provided valuable opportunities to exchange ideas on the planning, installation, operation, protection, and maintenance of cables, as well as recovery and recycling of out of service cables. The well-attended event provided an opportunity to learn from colleagues facing similar challenges, and to get up to date with environmental and legal aspects of submarine cables via presentations, round tables, keynote interviews, exhibits and networking opportunities.

Delegates at the 2024 ICPC Plenary held in Singapore from 30th April to 2nd May 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

Keynote speaker Ambassador Rena Lee, President of the United Nations Intergovernmental Conference for the BBNJ negotiations, CEO of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024, discussed the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) treaty and its progress.

Guest speaker Ms Aileen Chia, Director-General, Telecoms and Post, at IMDA Singapore, provided insights into how Singapore is actively advancing their digital connectivity blueprint, which includes data centers and the networks that interconnect them, overland and undersea.

This year's Plenary included a one-day law of the sea workshop jointly organised by the ICPC and the Centre for International Law of the National University of Singapore with support from Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) Singapore and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). The goal of the workshop was to discuss prospects for collaboration between governments and industry on the laying, repair, protection, and security of submarine cables. The workshop brought together representatives from the submarine cable industry, academia, and more than 50 government delegates from ASEAN countries, to consider how these challenges can be addressed under existing international law (or its absence) through increased collaboration between the cable industry and governments.

At the conclusion of the Plenary, it was also announced the 2025 annual event will be held in Montréal, Québec, Canada. For further details about the 2024 ICPC Plenary, read all the highlights here: https://iscpc.org/events/2024-plenary-meeting/.

About the ICPC: To promote submarine cable protection and resilience, the ICPC works with its members, governments, international organisations, other marine industries, and the scientific community to: mitigate risks of natural and human damage to cables; develop recommendations and best practices for industry and governments throughout the cable project life cycle; promote scientific research addressing how cables exist in the marine environment; and promote the rule of law for the oceans. The ICPC has more than 215 member organisations from 70 countries who build, operate, and maintain submarine telecommunications and power cable infrastructure. To learn more about the ICPC, visit: www.iscpc.org or send an e-mail to secretariat@iscpc.org.

