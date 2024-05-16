SolarPower Europe has developed an agrisolar digital map showcasing more than 200 projects across 10 European countries, with a total capacity exceeding 15 GW. SolarPower Europe has published a digital map highlighting more than 200 agrivoltaic projects across Europe. The featured projects, both pilot and commercial, equate to more than 15 GW of combined capacity. They represent a series of technologies, including ground-mounted PV, inter-row PV, dynamic PV, overhead PV, farm rooftop PV, and solar greenhouses, all tailored to accommodate different agricultural activities. Thus far, the map features ...

