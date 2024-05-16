Society Pass Incorporated: Society Pass Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) ("SoPa" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce ecosystem in Southeast Asia ("SEA"), announced a formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company's common stock to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.



Nasdaq made this determination after the closing bid price for Company's stock was at $1.00 per share or greater for the prior 10 consecutive business days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

About Society Pass

Established in 2018, Society Pass Inc. operates as a data-driven e-commerce ecosystem across Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. With strategic offices across SEA, the company operates in interconnected verticals-loyalty, digital media, travel, telecommunications and lifestyle-serving consumers and merchants/brands in Southeast Asia. Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is committed to driving innovation and reshaping the digital commerce landscape in the region.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

Media Contact:

Rokas Sidlauskas

Chief Marketing Officer

Email: rokas@thesocietypass.com