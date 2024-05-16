Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY: Jetzt der Turnaround und Rallye bis 10 USD?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40B99 | ISIN: US83370P2011 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.05.24
18:26 Uhr
1,950 US-Dollar
+0,010
+0,52 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETY PASS INCORPORATED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2024 | 17:24
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Society Pass Incorporated: Society Pass Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) ("SoPa" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce ecosystem in Southeast Asia ("SEA"), announced a formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company's common stock to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

Nasdaq made this determination after the closing bid price for Company's stock was at $1.00 per share or greater for the prior 10 consecutive business days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

About Society Pass

Established in 2018, Society Pass Inc. operates as a data-driven e-commerce ecosystem across Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. With strategic offices across SEA, the company operates in interconnected verticals-loyalty, digital media, travel, telecommunications and lifestyle-serving consumers and merchants/brands in Southeast Asia. Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is committed to driving innovation and reshaping the digital commerce landscape in the region.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.thesocietypass.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/societypass

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thesocietypass

Twitter: twitter.com/society_pass

Instagram: www.instagram.com/societypass

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

Media Contact:

Rokas Sidlauskas

Chief Marketing Officer

Email: rokas@thesocietypass.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.