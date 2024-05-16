Please be informed that following document will be available on www.kbc.com:
- Minutes of the General Meeting of KBC Group dd 2 May 2024
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|67,94
|68,14
|18:25
|68,00
|68,08
|18:25
Please be informed that following document will be available on www.kbc.com:
- Minutes of the General Meeting of KBC Group dd 2 May 2024
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:10
|KBC Groep: Regulated information - 16 May 2024 after trading hours (18h00)
|Please be informed that following document will be available on www.kbc.com:
- Minutes of the General Meeting of KBC Group dd 2 May 2024
► Artikel lesen
|07:10
|KBC Groep: First-quarter result of 506 million euros
|'We recorded a net profit of 506 million euros in the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the result of the previous quarter, our total income benefited from several factors, including higher net interest...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme
|Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (13.05.2024)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) ADECOAGRO SA LU0584671464 0,1682 USD 0,1561 EUR ADVANSIX INC US00773T1016 0,16 USD 0,1485 EUR AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC US0304201033 0...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|KBC Group NV goes ex dividend Monday