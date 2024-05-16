Data Center Colocation Market Worth USD 58.4 Billion to 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Data Center Colocation Market- (By Colocation Service (Retail Colocation and Wholesale Colocation), By Infrastructure (Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction), By Cooling Techniques (Air-based Cooling and Liquid-based Cooling) By End-user (Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Others) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Data Center Colocation Market is valued at US$31.9 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 58.4 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The data center colocation market is a subset of the information technology sector wherein organizations and businesses lease space in shared data center facilities for their computing hardware, such as servers, instead of owning and operating their dedicated data centers. The data center colocation industry is booming because one of the main reasons for the market's expansion is the rising expense of owning and operating data centers, which forces businesses to deal with unpredictable data volumes.

The need for data center colocation is also rising due to the widespread use of various cutting-edge technologies, such as cloud computing, the IoT, autonomous vehicles, and advanced robotics. With these technologies continuing to advance, smart gadgets are becoming more popular, increasing the demand for lower latency.

Moreover, with the proliferation of smart devices, there will be an amplified demand for enhanced connectivity and quicker data transfers, thereby potentially bolstering the capacity of colocation data centers. The rising popularity of cloud data centers, driven by their cost-effectiveness, is anticipated to boost market expansion. Additionally, numerous elements, including increased efficiency, rising speed, technical progress, and supportive governmental policies, are expected to lead the industry.

List of Prominent Players in the Data Center Colocation Market:

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

Cologix

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

CoreSite

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust

Equinix, Inc.

Flexential

Iron Mountain Inc.

NTT Ltd.

QTS Realty Trust, LLC

Rackspace Technology

Telehouse

Zayo Group, LLC

Data Center Colocation Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 31.9 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 58.4 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 8.04% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Colocation Services, By Infrastructure, By Cooling Techniques, By End-user and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea



Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Worldwide, data center colocation services are in high demand due to the rising need for scalable data management solutions in the face of exponential data growth across sectors, which is propelling the data center colocation market.

Colocation services allow businesses to make use of modern technology without having to spend a fortune on establishing their facilities. This expansion is being driven by the increasing popularity of cloud computing, the drive towards digital transformation, and the necessity to improve data security while remaining compliant with legislation. Market expansion is being propelled by the fact that colocation enables greater proximity to end-users, which in turn reduces latency and costs. As a result, they are driving the data center colocation market.

Challenges:

Data Center Colocation Market growth is hindered because of the high costs of setup and operation for data center colocations. Modern colocation facilities necessitate heavy financial outlays for infrastructure, cutting-edge cooling systems, and safety precautions.

The operational complexities and costs are further compounded by the need to comply with tight regulations pertaining to data security and environmental effects. These considerations of the reality that technology is advancing at a quick pace that necessitates regular facility upgrades can discourage businesses from enhancing their colocation capacities. Additionally, market expansion could be hindered by a lack of knowledge about colocation centers and the procedures of data center colocations.

Regional Trends:

The North American data center colocation market is anticipated to register a major market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the region's growing number of data centers, fast digitization, top data center colocation providers' presence, and the existence of world-class manufacturing hubs all contribute to an improved digital infrastructure, and data center colocation services contributing to the region's growth.

Besides, Europe had a substantial market share due to the proliferation of data centers, which has led to fast acceptance, comprehensive solutions being readily available, and ever-increasing data center traffic volumes are raising the need for data center colocations in this region.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Bridge Data Centres International Pte Ltd joined forces with the Singaporean firm Red Dot Analytics Pte Ltd in a strategic alliance to further BDC's aims in data center resilience, energy efficiency, and sustainability through the use of RDA's data center Digital Twin AI technology.

In March 2024, CoreSite, a division of American Tower Corporation and a frontrunner in hybrid IT solutions announced its certification as an NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center. This means it can now host high-performance, scalable infrastructure for companies that want to take advantage of the increasing demand for AI, ML, and other high-density applications.

Segmentation of Data Center Colocation Market-

By Colocation Services

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

By Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgear PDUs Others

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Racks Others

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security DCIM/BMS Solutions



By Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

By End-user

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

