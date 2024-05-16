Record's Q424 trading update demonstrated continued growth in assets under management equivalent (AUME), which will support management fee growth into FY25. In FY24, AUME grew 17% to US$102.2bn, setting a new milestone in business scale. Net inflows for FY24 were US$6.8bn (FY23: US$9.1bn) or 8% of opening AUME. Performance fees of US$5.8m matched the record FY23 figure, and we expect this to offset the negative product mix in FY24. We have reduced our FY24e EPS by 1%, which is affected by £2.4bn in IT restructuring and impairment charges announced in March 2024. New CEO Dr Jan Witte is putting a sharper focus on the business, and we have upgraded our FY25e EPS by 5% in anticipation of efficiency improvements after a period of elevated cost inflation.

