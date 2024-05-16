Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Japan Data Center Market Investment to Reach $14.48 Billion by 2028 - Watch Out Exclusive Insight on Japan & Hong Kong Data Center Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton publishes the latest research report on the Japan data center market and Hong Kong data center market.

The data center market in Japan is experiencing the emergence of self-built hyperscale data center facilities by major operators such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). This development is expected to impact the colocation market in Japan. Since these hyperscale operators store workloads in their own data center facilities, it may reduce the source of revenue generation for colocation operators.

Japan is a well-established data center market in the APAC region. The country supports investments with its macroeconomic policies and other incentives for investors. The market is witnessing several investments from local and global data center operators, further expanding its presence. Tokyo and Osaka are Japan's major destinations for data center development, accounting for over 90% of the existing data center facilities. The government announced the offer of subsidies in Hokkaido and Kyushu for data center development and decentralize data centers from Tokyo and Osaka.

Investment Opportunities

In October 2023, SoftBank and its subsidiary, IDC Frontier, announced the plan to develop a new data center facility in Tomakomai City, Hokkaido. The company invested around $420 million toward the project, for which it received subsidies worth $190 million from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

In July 2023, Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ) launched its second data center building at the Shiroi data center campus in Chiba Prefecture, Greater Tokyo. Once fully built, the campus will house four data center buildings. Furthermore, the company is involved in a third expansion initiative in its Matsue City campus (which will likely go live in 2025).

In June 2023, Digital Edge, in partnership with Hulic, a real estate developer, announced the start of the construction of a new data center facility, TY07, in Tokyo. The facility is expected to go online by 2025.

In April 2024, GDS Services partnered with Gaw Capital to develop a new data center campus in Fuchu City, Tokyo. Both companies will jointly invest toward developing a new data center facility, with the first phase slated to go online by 2026.

To Buy this Research Now, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/japan-data-center-market-investment-analysis

Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Tokyo



Osaka



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Tokyo



Osaka



Other Cities

Vendor Analysis

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hitachi Vantara, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, NEC, NetApp, and Oracle.

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: Arup, AECOM, Daiwa House Industry, Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction, Hibiya Engineering, ISG, Kajima Corporation, Keihanshin Building, Linesight, MARCAI DESIGN, Meiho Facility Works, Nikken Sekkei, NTT FACILITIES, Obayashi Corporation, SHINRYO Corporation, TAISEI Corporation.

Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M, ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Fuji Electric, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, KOHLSER-SDMO, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Siemens, Vertiv.

Data Center Investors: AirTrunk, Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, AT TOKYO, Colt Data Centre Services, Digital Edge, Equinix, Fujitsu, Goodman, Google, IDC Frontier, Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ), MC Digital Realty, Microsoft, NTT Communications, SCSK Corporation (NETXDC), Telehouse, Tencent Cloud, TIS INTEC Group.

New Entrants: Ada Infrastructure, Edge Centres, CyrusOne, ESR, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, NEXTDC, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), SC Zeus Data Center, STACK Infrastructure, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, Yondr.

The Hong Kong Data Center Market will Witness Investments of $4.80 Billion by 2029.

Get Insights on 54 Existing Data Centers and 12 Upcoming Facilities across Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong data center market is booming, driven by the increasing demand for digital services. The data center investments in Hong Kong over the next two to three years are expected to remain high due to the surge in demand and the significant boost due to the advancements in AI technologies. Investors are actively investing in this market.

Hong Kong is a mature and thriving market for data center development in the APAC region. Investors find it an attractive market owing to the high internet and social media usage levels, a robust business ecosystem, and excellent connectivity through both inland and submarine cables. Additionally, the deployment of 5G technology further enhances its appeal.

Hong Kong stands out globally for the incredibly high rates of cell phone and home broadband service usage. With around 300 licensed internet service providers, there is robust competition, providing data center operators with a wide range of choices.

Hong Kong is considered an attractive destination for businesses due to various reasons. Its proximity to mainland China and its import-export relations with major markets, such as China and the US, make it easier for businesses to operate. Additionally, the market has experienced significant growth in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), ranking after countries like the UK, the US, and China.

Investment Opportunities

In December 2023, the company completed the core and shell construction of phase-1 of the MEGA IDC data center campus. The facility has already signed lease agreements with cloud service providers and international banks for its available space. The company plans to expand the campus through phase-2 during the forecast period.

In March 2023, the company launched its seventh data center facility, MEGA Gateway, in Tsuen Wan. The facility is part of its connected MEGA campus.

Goodman is among the major investors in the Hong Kong market, and it is continuously expanding its data center presence. In March 2024, the company announced the construction of the new Texaco data center facility in Tsuen Wan. The facility is a brownfield construction that involved the conversion of an industrial building into a data center facility. The facility is likely to go online by 2026.

Over 60% Of Future Demand to Come from Cloud Service Providers

The Hong Kong data center market has the presence of on-premises data centers operated by educational institutions, the government, and financial services such as HSBC Bank. A significant decline in on-premises data centers will occur in the next three to five years owing to the increase in digitalizing initiatives across sectors and the strong growth in demand for colocation and cloud services. In addition, most existing service providers offer managed solutions to enterprise customers, which will likely grow in the market from 2024-2029.

The market has the presence of all global cloud operators, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud, and Tencent Cloud. This will propel the demand for wholesale colocation services through these service providers' continuous expansion initiatives. The cloud segments will likely dominate capacity take-up over the next five years. In addition, the market will witness the entry of multiple global organizations to service customers through a local presence.

To Buy this Research Now, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hong-kong-data-center-market-size-analysis

Existing VS. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Tseung Kwan O



Kwai Chung



Tsuen Wan



Fanling



Fo Tan



Chai Wan



Tai Po



Other Location

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Tseung Kwan O



Kwai Chung



Tsuen Wan



Fanling



Fo Tan



Chai Wan



Tai Po



Other Location

Vendor Analysis

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Network, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, NetApp.

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: Arup, AtkinsRéalis, Aurecon, BYME Engineering, Chung Hing Engineers Group, Cundall, DSCO Group, Gammon Construction, ISG, Studio One Design.

Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Airedale, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Fuji Electric, KOHLER, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Sumber, Vertiv.

Data Center Investors: AirTrunk, BDx, CITIC Telcom International, China Mobile International (CMI), China Unicom, Digital Realty, Equinix, ESR, GDS Services, Global Switch, Goodman, iTech Towers Data Centre Services, NTT DATA, SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), Telehouse, Towngas Telecom (TGT), Vantage Data Centers.

New Entrants:Angelo Gordon and Mapletree Investments

Japan & Hong Kong Data Center Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

