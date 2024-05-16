Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
16.05.24
15:29 Uhr
0,920 Euro
+0,030
+3,37 %
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-May-2024 / 17:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
16 May 2024 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               16 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      85,413 
Highest price paid per share:         81.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          78.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 79.3343p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,149,827 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (354,149,827) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      79.3343p                    85,413

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1630               79.60       08:21:11          00069961463TRLO0      XLON 
2633               78.40       08:26:57          00069961658TRLO0      XLON 
5240               78.40       08:26:57          00069961659TRLO0      XLON 
6532               78.60       08:28:00          00069961688TRLO0      XLON 
7985               78.60       08:47:00          00069962288TRLO0      XLON 
8007               78.20       08:47:01          00069962290TRLO0      XLON 
2244               78.40       08:47:01          00069962291TRLO0      XLON 
1070               78.40       08:47:01          00069962292TRLO0      XLON 
1714               78.00       08:47:01          00069962293TRLO0      XLON 
232                78.00       08:47:04          00069962294TRLO0      XLON 
100                78.00       09:53:21          00069965338TRLO0      XLON 
152                78.00       10:29:26          00069966782TRLO0      XLON 
100                79.60       11:53:55          00069968728TRLO0      XLON 
2623               80.00       11:57:38          00069968801TRLO0      XLON 
1756               80.00       11:57:38          00069968802TRLO0      XLON 
8568               80.00       11:57:38          00069968803TRLO0      XLON 
3563               80.00       11:57:38          00069968804TRLO0      XLON 
6495               80.00       11:57:38          00069968805TRLO0      XLON 
164                80.00       11:57:38          00069968806TRLO0      XLON 
3559               80.00       11:57:38          00069968807TRLO0      XLON 
4241               80.00       11:57:38          00069968808TRLO0      XLON 
7950               80.00       13:04:02          00069970439TRLO0      XLON 
5000               80.00       13:15:51          00069970776TRLO0      XLON 
2888               80.00       13:15:51          00069970777TRLO0      XLON 
100                80.00       13:56:45          00069972299TRLO0      XLON 
867                81.00       14:30:46          00069973389TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  322089 
EQS News ID:  1905305 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1905305&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2024 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
