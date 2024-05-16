This groundbreaking partnership expands access to one of dentistry's most advanced dental artificial intelligence technology for practices across Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the UK

Pearl, a global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced that Software of Excellence, a leader in dental software, has selected Pearl as its new, exclusive dental artificial intelligence (AI) provider. Through the partnership, Software of Excellence will distribute Pearl's Second Opinion® as a standalone software to its customer base across Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK markets, as well as offer native access to Pearl's radiologic capabilities within Software of Excellence's leading practice management system (PMS), EXACT. This landmark partnership sees Software of Excellence become the first PMS provider to bring AI to the UK and Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets.

Second Opinion's AI feature set will be natively integrated with the imaging modals of EXACT, one of the market's top practice management dental software solutions in Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK trusted by almost 6,000 customers for over 30 years. EXACT's imaging feature set is currently supplied by Examine Pro, the UK's dominant imaging platform.

"Our partnership with Pearl is a natural next step in our 30-year journey. We work with thousands of dental practices to help them manage and grow their businesses to deliver exceptional patient care," said Tom Mundy, Henry Schein One General Manager, UK and Ireland.

Pearl's Second Opinion is a pioneering chairside AI software with global regulatory clearances to help dentists detect numerous conditions commonly diagnosed in dental x-rays. The AI delivers its findings in real-time for patient-facing display in the dental operatory, helping dentists ensure the accuracy of the x-ray evaluations and enabling them to better communicate diagnoses to patients.

"Pearl is on a mission to shape the future of dentistry and partnering with Software of Excellence an organization trusted by dentists across the world gives a great boost to that mission," said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. "Together, we are enabling a higher standard of care for Software of Excellence customers and helping to enhance dental AI efficiency by empowering practices in leading dental markets with seamless access to one of dentistry's most comprehensive AI-powered toolset."

Currently, EXACT users can inquire about Pearl's AI capabilities by contacting the Software of Excellence team or by visiting the Pearl stand (K62) at this week's British Dental Conference and Dentistry Show, Birmingham Show, UK, from 17 to 18 May 2024.

For more information about Pearl's Second Opinion® platform, visit hellopearl.com/products/second-opinion or view this on-demand webinar with three of the UK's leading clinicians.

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.

About Software of Excellence

Software of Excellence, a Henry Schein One brand, is one of the leading providers of dental practice management software and marketing solutions to dental professionals. The Company has a presence across Australia, Europe, New Zealand and South East Asia and provides dental software and services for more than 90,000 dental practices worldwide. Its vision is to help turn good practices into great businesses; using the company's global expertise to continuously deliver clinical and practice management innovation to the dental profession. More information is available at https://softwareofexcellence.com.

