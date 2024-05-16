Vertosoft Named as Federal Partner of the Year at MicroStrategy World 2024

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Vertosoft, a leading distributor of software solutions in the public sector, is thrilled to announce they have been named as the MicroStrategy Federal Partner of the Year at MicroStrategy World 2024. This recognition shows Vertosoft's commitment to empowering organizations through providing innovative solutions. Vertosoft is honored by this acknowledgment and plans to remain committed to their mission of delivering emerging solutions in the public sector.



Vertosoft & MicroStrategy

Vertosoft Logo & MicroStrategy Logo



"This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing innovative solutions to our federal clients. We are grateful to MicroStrategy for this acknowledgment and look forward to continuing to grow our partnership in the years to come," said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft.

Mel Zeledon, Executive Vice President, Global Alliances & Transformation at MicroStrategy, said: "I am extremely proud of what Vertosoft has achieved in 2023. As a new MicroStrategy partner, Vertosoft brought their Federal expertise and actively engaged with our Federal sales organization to deliver innovative solutions to our customers and help grow our federal government business. Their dedication and results in delivering MicroStrategy business intelligence solutions to government agencies made them the right choice for 2023 Federal Partner of the Year."

The Federal Partner of the Year award recognizes the dedication and strong commitment to excellent work among MicroStrategy's various federal government partners. This marks the first year MicroStrategy has publicly recognized a federal partner for its high standards and innovation. The Vertosoft team is excited to be the first recipient of MicroStrategy's Federal Partner of the Year and extends their gratitude to their hardworking team and valuable partners for enabling them to win this prestigious award.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio coupled with our elite services provides channel partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy considers itself the world's first Bitcoin development company. The MicroStrategy software business develops and provides industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software that promotes our vision of Intelligence EverywhereTM. Our flagship cloud-native platform, MicroStrategy ONE, is trusted by the most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500 to drive business agility, efficiency, and revenue. We also use our software development capabilities to develop Bitcoin applications. We believe the combination of our operating structure, Bitcoin strategy and focus on technology innovation provides a unique opportunity for value creation.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy ONE, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more, visit https://microstrategy.com.

Contact Information

Mary Dawson

Digital Marketing Manager

info@vertosoft.com

571-707-4132

SOURCE: Vertosoft LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.