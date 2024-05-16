2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Expands Footprint With Coldwell Banker Advantage Alliance in North Carolina

2-10 Continues to Grow Its Presence as a Leader in Helping Home Sellers Address Home Breakdowns

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, a well-known provider of home service plans in the Southeast, expanded its footprint in North Carolina through an alliance with Coldwell Banker Advantage. The alliance brings 2-10 Express Protection, which automatically enrolls sellers' listings in complimentary 2-10 Seller Coverage, to CB Advantage brokerages in Fayetteville, Southern Pines/Pinehurst, Sanford and Cameron.

"We're proud to expand 2-10's Express Protection Program to even more CB Advantage brokerages and sellers in North Carolina," said 2-10's Chief Business Officer Ray Picard. "North Carolina is one of the hottest markets in real estate, and 2-10 Express Protection will be a big differentiator for sellers in terms of risk management and improving the experience of homeownership."

The addition of the Fayetteville, Southern Pines/Pinehurst, Sanford and Cameron brokerages continues the expansion of 2-10's Express Protection Program throughout North Carolina. Homes enrolled in the 2-10 Express Protection Program can access solutions to breakdowns of major systems and appliances while the home is on the market.

"Working with 2-10 is a huge advantage for our listing clients and it shows our dedication to helping home sellers succeed," said CB Advantage Area President Lisa Geddie. "2-10 Express Protection helps our agents' clients protect their listings and stand out in their markets effectively."

A home service plan is an effective home-selling incentive according to New American Funding. Homes enrolled in the 2-10 Express Protection Program can also convert complimentary Seller Coverage to Buyer Coverage for additional protection for home buyers.

