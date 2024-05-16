InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market to Reach USD 5.44 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market - (Application (Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals and Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals), Type of Radioisotope (Technetium-99m, Fluorine-18, Leutetium-177, Gallium-68, Actinium-225 and Other Radioisotopes), Source of Manufacturing (Nuclear Reactors and Cyclotrons), Scale of Operation (Preclinical, Clinical and Commercial), Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Oncological Disorders and Other Disorders)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market Size is valued at USD 2.75 Bn in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 5.44 Bn by the year 2031 at a 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.

Radiopharmaceuticals, which contain radioactive isotopes, are crucial in nuclear medicine for both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic purposes. These drugs emit radiation that medical imaging devices can detect, aiding in visualizing and diagnosing various medical conditions.

Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) specialize in providing comprehensive solutions for radiopharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and commercialization. They offer expertise in producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), ensuring regulatory compliance, and providing services from drug development to scale-up and commercial production for clinical and commercial supply.

Download Free Report Sample Pages @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2472

These services are indispensable for pharmaceutical companies seeking to outsource the intricate manufacturing processes involved in radiopharmaceutical production. They streamline the manufacturing process, ensure regulatory adherence, and offer specialized knowledge in the development and production of radiopharmaceuticals. Their significance lies in facilitating the efficient and compliant introduction of novel radiopharmaceuticals to the market, thereby contributing to advancements in diagnostic imaging and therapeutic treatments for various medical conditions.

List of Prominent Players in the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market:

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

PharmaLogic

Eckert & Ziegler

SOFIE

Monrol

Medi-Radiopharma

Cardinal Health

CheMatech

Chelatec

SpectronRx

SHINE Technologies, LLC

Trasis

IONETIX Corporation

Seibersdorf Labor GmbH

Senn Chemicals AG

Minerva Imaging

Nucleus RadioPharma

Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc.

Global Medical Solutions

GBI Biomanufacturing

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Macrocyclics Inc

ABX-CRO

PSI CRO

Other Prominent Player

Radiopharmaceuticals CDMO/CMO Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value in 2023 USD 2.75 Bn Market Size Value in 2031 USD 5.44 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Application, Type Of Radioisotope, Scale Of Operation, Source Of Manufacturing And Therapeutic Area Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Order 180 Pages Full Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/2472

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The demand for radiopharmaceuticals, prompted by the rising prevalence of chronic ailments like cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disorders, underlines the necessity for specialized services offered by contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). These entities play a crucial role in supporting the development and production of these vital medical solutions.

As continuous technological advancements revolutionize the radiopharmaceutical landscape, there arises a pressing need for sophisticated manufacturing capabilities. CDMOs and CMOs equipped with cutting-edge technology are composed to address the complex manufacturing demands associated with radiopharmaceuticals, making them attractive partners for pharmaceutical firms seeking to capitalize on advanced manufacturing methodologies.

Challenges:

The creation and production of radiopharmaceuticals face significant barriers, one being a lack of manufacturing capacity. Because of this, pharmaceutical companies often turn to outside firms for help with the complicated manufacturing steps. Producing these drugs demands specialized knowledge and equipment, particularly due to the short lifespan of the radioactive components, which necessitates precise manufacturing processes. There aren't enough skilled workers who know how to handle all this.

This shortage of experts can really put a damper on the growth of companies that offer contract services for developing and making these drugs. To tackle this, it's crucial to train more people and find ways to attract talent to this specialized field.

Regional Trends:

North America stands as the largest market for radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization/contract manufacturing organization (CDMO/CMO) services, commanding around 50% of the global radiopharmaceutical manufacturing market share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable regulations. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region shows promising growth prospects due to increasing healthcare investments, rising disease burden, and growing outsourcing trends by major pharmaceutical companies attracted by cost advantages and expertise.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2472

Recent Developments:

May 2024, PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and radiopharmacy solutions provider, marks the inauguration of its radiopharmaceutical production and research facility in the Bronx, New York. Following its acquisition in 2022, the facility underwent extensive renovations and now features state-of-the-art equipment. This investment underscores PharmaLogic's commitment to advancing the development of innovative radiopharmaceuticals in the region.

In February 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb finalized its acquisition of RayzeBio, Inc., integrating RayzeBio's distinctive Actinium-based radiopharmaceutical platform. This acquisition marks the conclusion of RayzeBio is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb.

In February 2024, Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited signed an agreement to acquire IsoTherapeutics Group, LLC, a specialized radiopharmaceutical development and bioconjugation company located in Angleton, Texas. IsoTherapeutics offers radiochemistry and bioconjugation development, along with contract manufacturing services to various companies in the radiopharmaceutical sector, including Telix.

Segmentation of Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services Market -

By Application

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Positron Emission Tomography Radiopharmaceuticals SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals Alpha Emitters Beta Emitters Other Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals



By Type of Radioisotope

Technetium-99m

Fluorine-18

Leutetium-177

Gallium-68

Actinium-225

Other Radioisotopes

By Source of Manufacturing

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

By Scale of Operation

Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial

By Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Oncology

Others

By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

For More Customization: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2472

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services market

To receive industry overview and future trends of global Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services market

To analyze the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Radiopharmaceutical CDMO/CMO Services market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Advanced Drug Delivery CDMO Market

Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) CDMO Market

Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market

Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Radiotheranostics Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic PVT. LTD

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/radiopharmaceutical-cdmocmo-services-market-to-reach-usd-5-44-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-302148110.html