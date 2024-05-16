Canada Nickel gab ein postitives Update zu seinem Explorationsprogramm 2024 mit den Untersuchungsergebnissen von vier neuen Bohrlöchern auf seinem Grundstück Reid bekannt, Aurania Resources konnte die erste Tranche seiner Privatplatzierung von bis zu 20.000.000 Einheiten mit einem Gesamterlös von bis zu 4.000.000 C$ brutto abschließen, Premier American Uranium meldete den erfolgreichen Abschluss einer Privatplatzierung für 2.353.981 Zeichnungsscheine zu einem Preis von 2,45 CAD pro Einheit und einem Bruttoerlös von 5.767.253 CAD. Unternehmen im Überblick: Premier American Uranium Inc. ? https://premierur.com ISIN: CA74048R1091 , WKN: A3ET9P , FRA: B05.F , TSXV: PUR.V Weitere Videos von Premier American Uranium Inc. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/premier-american-uranium-inc/ Aurania Resources Ltd. ? http://www.aurania.com/ ISIN: BMG069741020 , WKN: A2DKJ4 , FRA: 20Q.F , TSXV: ARU.V , Valor: 21122685 Weitere Videos von Aurania Resources Ltd. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/aurania-resources-ltd/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 Weitere Videos von Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Nickel Uran Uranium Development Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen rohstofftv