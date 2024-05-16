Canada Nickel announced a positive update on its 2024 exploration program with assay results from four new drill holes on its Reid property, Aurania Resources closed the first tranche of its private placement of up to 20,000,000 units for total gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000, Premier American Uranium announced the successful completion of a private placement for 2,353,981 subscription receipts at a price of C$2.45 per unit for gross proceeds of C$5,767,253. Company overview: Premier American Uranium Inc. ? https://premierur.com ISIN: CA74048R1091 , WKN: A3ET9P , FRA: B05.F , TSXV: PUR.V More videos about Premier American Uranium Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/premier-american-uranium-inc/ Aurania Resources Ltd. ? http://www.aurania.com/ ISIN: BMG069741020 , WKN: A2DKJ4 , FRA: 20Q.F , TSXV: ARU.V , Valor: 21122685 More videos about Aurania Resources Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/aurania-resources-ltd/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 More videos about Canada Nickel Company Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Kupfer Uran Uranium Gold Nickel Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines commoditytv