Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Luvu Brands, Inc., (OTCQB:LUVU), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, announced today its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023:

Net sales of $5.9 million, down 14% from the prior year. The decline was led by weaker sales from our Liberator brand products, however, that was somewhat offset by 16% growth in our Jaxx brand and 5% growth in our Avana brand products.

Total gross profit of $1.6 million, which is down 7% compared to the same period prior year.

Gross margin increased to 28% from 26% in the same period prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased due to lower labor and raw material costs.

Operating expenses were $1,600,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and increased 13%, or $214,000, from the prior year third quarter. Increase was driven by additional sales and marketing costs.

Net loss of $94,000 during the current year third quarter compared to net income of $293,000 in the prior year third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the current year third quarter was income of $150,000 compared to income of $506,000 in the prior year.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the nine months ended March 31, 2023:

Net Sales of $18.8 million, down 18% from the prior year. The decline in revenue is centered around the Liberator sales and resale products in the adult category. Sales for Jaxx only declined 1% and Avana products were up 9% compared to the prior year nine-month sales.

Total gross profit of $5.0 million, which is down 16% from the same period in the prior year.

Gross margin increased to 27% from 26% in the same period prior year. Gross profit improved as a percentage of sales related to improvements in labor and raw material costs.

Operating expenses were $4,878,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 which is an increase of 14% from the prior year. Increase was due to increased marketing costs.

Net loss of $191,000 during the nine months compared to a net income of $1,480,000 from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the current year nine months was $448,000 compared to $2,040,000 in the prior year.

Louis Friedman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the third quarter, we achieved higher sales across two of our consumer brands; Jaxx sales were up 16% to $1.4 million and Avana sales were up 5% to $681,000. Liberator sales were down 23% during the quarter to $3.4 million compared to the previous year quarter due to China imports and macroeconomic factors. We expect to see Liberator sales increase as the consumer lifestyle brand market recovers and our focus on growing the erotic home category."

Mr. Friedman added, "Despite the decrease in sales during the third quarter, the gross margin slightly improved due to lower labor and raw materials costs. We're continuing to improve our manufacturing processes to be more efficient. I expect these actions to result in year-over-year margin improvements during the coming months."

*Use of Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted EBITDA

Luvu Brands management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. While Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance in accordance with GAAP, management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA income represents net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation expense.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass / drug merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, yoga, inclined sleep therapy, and orthopedic pillow products; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam. Many of our products are offered flat-packed and vacuum compressed to save on shipping and reduce our carbon footprint. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 190 people. Bringing sewn products manufacturing back to the USA and creating innovative consumer brands are core to the Company's operating principles. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxbeanbags.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except share data) Net Sales $ 5,923 $ 6,903 $ 18,835 $ 23,098 Cost of goods sold 4,284 5,134 13,795 17,097 Gross profit 1,639 1,769 5,040 6,001 Operating expenses Advertising and promotion 242 171 785 557 Other selling and marketing 463 342 1,329 1,050 General and administrative 790 784 2,457 2,388 Depreciation and amortization 103 89 307 264 Total operating expenses 1,598 1,386 4,878 4,259 Income from operations 41 383 162 1,742 Other Income (Expense): Interest expense and financing costs (135 ) (90 ) (322 ) (262 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (135 ) (90 ) (322 ) (262 ) Income before income taxes (94 ) 293 (160 ) 1,480 Provision for income taxes - - (31 ) - Net income (loss) $ (94 ) 293 $ (191 ) $ 1,480 Net income per share: Basic $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Diluted $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 76,547,672 76,514,264 76,547,672 76,262,350 Diluted 76,547,672 76,740,653 76,547,672 76,471,988

Consolidated Balance Sheets

3/31/2024 6/30/2023 (unaudited) Assets: (in thousands) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,073 $ 1,041 Accounts receivable, net 1,298 1,051 Inventories, net 3,468 4,202 Prepaid expenses 101 84 Total current assets 5,940 6,378 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 1,942 2,186 Finance lease assets 13 24 Operating lease assets 1,622 1,913 Deferred tax asset, net 10 10 Other assets 97 100 Total assets $ 9,624 $ 10,611 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,638 $ 2,114 Current debt 1,496 1,659 Other accrued liabilities 634 416 Operating lease liability 471 396 Total current liabilities 4,239 4,585 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 1,062 1,148 Long-term operating lease liability 1,292 1,667 Total noncurrent liabilities 2,354 2,815 Total liabilities 6,593 7,400 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 765 765 Additional paid-in capital 6,247 6,236 Accumulated deficit (3,981 ) (3,790 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,031 3,211 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,624 $ 10,611

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (191 ) $ 1,480 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 307 264 Stock based compensation expense 11 34 Provision for bad debt - 1 Amortization of operating lease asset 290 252 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (247 ) (262 ) Inventories, net 733 (624 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (14 ) 57 Accounts payable (474 ) (344 ) Accrued compensation 171 133 Accrued expenses and interest 46 160 Operating lease liability (299 ) (245 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 333 906 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in purchase of equipment and leasehold improvements (52 ) (113 ) Net cash used in investing activities (52 ) (113 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from unsecured notes payable 200 200 Repayment of unsecured notes payable (200 ) (200 ) Net cash provided by (repaid to) line of credit 64 (71 ) Repayment of unsecured line of credit (10 ) (9 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 2 Payments on equipment notes (292 ) (210 ) Principal payments on leases payable (11 ) (11 ) Net cash provided by financing activities (249 ) (299 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 32 494 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,041 859 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,073 $ 1,353

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income (loss) $ (94 ) $ 293 $ (191 ) $ 1,480 Plus interest expense, net 135 90 322 262 Plus depreciation and amortization expense 103 89 307 264 Plus stock-based compensation 6 12 10 34 Adjusted EBITDA $ 150 $ 484 $ 448 $ 2,040

