ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Axial Benefits Group

ALKEME expands benefits offering with strategic acquisition in Massachusetts

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Axial Benefits Group, a benefits insurance agency based just outside of Boston, Massachusetts. Established in 2004, Axial has been creating healthcare purchasing coalitions, allowing companies to lower their healthcare costs by banding together.

Led by Mick Rodgers, the 2017 Employee Benefit Adviser Magazine's Adviser of the Year, Axial has gained recognition for its unique purchasing coalition approach to employee benefits with industry-changing ideas that have differentiated them in the market. The acquisition will bring together ALKEME's extensive resources and expertise along with Axial's fresh perspective and proven success in the benefits space.

"This is an exciting partnership for ALKEME, and we are thrilled to have Mick and his talented team join our ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Mick has built a remarkable agency with a reputation for innovation and client-focused solutions. This acquisition allows us to offer an even broader range of services to our clients while embracing the forward-thinking approach that Axial is known for."

"Joining ALKEME is an exciting opportunity for us to continue our mission of delivering creative and unique benefits solutions to our clients," said Mick Rodgers, President of Axial Benefits Group. "The combination of our unique approach and ALKEME's scale and resources will enable us to reach new heights and provide unparalleled service. We are thrilled for this next phase for our company and our clients."

Axial Benefits Group will become ALKEME with Rodgers leading the benefits practice in the Northeast.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

