Tapestry, Inc.: Tapestry Named One of America's 50 Most Community-Minded Companies by Points of Light

Tapestry, a global house of brand consisting of Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman, for the second year in a row, has been recognized as one of America's 50 most community-minded companies by Points of Light. For the first year, Tapestry has also been named as the Sector Lead for the Consumer Discretionary industry.

Tapestry is committed to driving change on pressing global social issues through strategic investment. We use our collective strengths to help make the fashion industry more sustainable and to build a company that's equitable, inclusive and diverse.

Our approach to social impact is to invest where we believe our brands and people can create the most impact, in line with the brand's distinct purposes. We champion causes that are important to Tapestry, our people and our values.

Tapestry's 19 Bold Goals set targets across key areas that we would achieve by 2025. To date, the "community" pillar, we have met two of our three original goals:

100,000 volunteer hours completed by 2025. This was achieved in 2021. Our new goal is 500,000 volunteer service hours completed by our employees around the world by FY2030.

$75 million in financial and product donations to nonprofit organizations globally by FY2025.

Coach, kate spade new york, and Stuart Weitzman are also making change with their respective programs.

Since the launch of Dream it Real in 2018, the Coach Foundation has reached over 170,000 young people; funded 5,279 scholarships funded, paired 250 college students with Tapestry employee mentors and has eight active Dream It Real programs globally, including China, Japan and North America. Dream It Real programs offer scholarship, mentorship, belonging and wrap-around support and partnership to help young people gain access to post-secondary education.

"Volunteering through the Coach Cares program has been transformational," says Megan Christiansen, a Coach store manager in Southern California. "Not only has the program strengthened connection within each other, our communities and organizations, but it's also illuminated the power we hold both individually and collectively to shape a brighter tomorrow."

kate spade new york's women's empowerment and mental health journey started in 2013 in Rwanda with its On Purpose initiative. The company set out to use their supply chain to empower women and encourage sustainable practices in their community. Through their business partner Abahizi CBC a B-corporation certified and employee-owned business located in Masoro, Rwanda, over 250 women have full-time employment, 95% of the workforce has attended empowerment and mental health training, and 90% of women feeling they can make a decision regarding family planning by themselves or jointly with their partner.

Divya Kaushal, an area leader with kate spade new york says, "Social impact is important as it empowers us to be powerful, progressive and sensitive leaders by embracing everyone's true potential and authenticity."

Stuart Weitzman continued its partnership with Vital Voices through a bespoke program called Bold Movers: Investing in Women Working Toward Gender Equity. This new, seven-week leadership training and mentoring program is dedicated to investing in women advancing inclusive workplace initiatives, specifically to address challenges for working mothers and caregivers. Participants will be eligible to receive a grant to help further their missions.

Morgan LaBar, associate manager at Stuart Weitzman, said, "Celebrating International Women's Day in our office with the Vital Voices Bold Movers cohort was one of the most meaningful and memorable days I've had at Stuart Weitzman. It was incredible to meet a group of women all making a difference in their communities and knowing that our brand supports them in doing this made me proud to work here!"

Tapestry is honored to be recognized for our efforts to stretch what's possible for our communities. Read more about our efforts in volunteering and community investment here.

