eLstar Dynamics, a leading developer of dynamic glass, today announced that Dr. Andrew Loxley has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer.

Dr. Loxley joins eLstar with extensive experience and expertise with a career spanning thirty years in more than ten startups, including E Ink, A123 Systems and Lubrizol Life Sciences Health. Dr. Loxley has played a key role in the development of several groundbreaking technologies, including e-paper, flexible touchscreens, safe EV batteries, contraceptive implants, and dynamic glass.

"Andrew's extensive experience and expertise will play a key role in bringing eLstar's solutions to market and expanding our technology and product portfolio," says Anthony Slack, CEO of eLstar Dynamics. "We're very excited to welcome Andrew to the team, and look forward to his contribution in helping eLstar be the breakthrough technology in dynamic glass."

"I am thrilled to join the eLstar leadership team and look forward to the launch of automotive, architectural and display products based on our extraordinary electrophoretic technology," said Andrew Loxley.

Dr. Loxley is the author of over 40 patents, and co-creator of thriving businesses worth over $10 billion.

