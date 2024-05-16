eLstar Dynamics, a leading developer of dynamic glass, today announced it was awarded the Best Prototype Honoree at the Display Week IZone in San Jose, CA, on May 15, for its electrophoretic shutter technology with outstanding performance.

"We're honored to receive this special award at Display Week and be recognized by our peers," says Anthony Slack, CEO of eLstar Dynamics. "Our electrophoretic light modulator ELM technology has the potential to revolutionize the display industry, and we look forward to working with partners and customers to provide sustainable and affordable dynamic glass to all."

The i-Zone award at Display Week is given by the Society for Information Display (SID) to recognize the best prototype. Please visit us at Display Week, booth 1740 in the E Ink Izone to see our demos and meet our team. If you are at the show enter our raffle for a daily giveaway of an Amazon Kindle that uses electrophoretic technology similar to eLstar's.

