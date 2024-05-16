Proprietary AI Helps 113 Industries Inc. Transition to Four-Day Workweek

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / In an era where automation and AI threaten to displace human jobs, 113 Industries Inc., a leading AI company based in Pittsburgh, is demonstrating how AI can amplify employment opportunities while fostering a healthier work-life balance. Recently, the company garnered attention by boldly adopting a four-day workweek without increasing hours from Monday to Thursday or decreasing pay-a move that marks a significant milestone in its commitment to employee well-being and productivity.

Logo

113 Logo

Jenna Kerr, Vice President of Strategy and Operations at 113 Industries, expressed her enthusiasm for this transformative shift, underscoring its profound impact on the company's culture and workforce. "I am thrilled to introduce the four-day workweek to our exceptional team at 113," she remarked. "By implementing this groundbreaking initiative, we empower our employees to approach each week refreshed, energized, and fully prepared to tackle challenges with unwavering dedication."

This transition wasn't abrupt; rather, it represents the culmination of seven years of investment in AI technology and meticulous team development. Razi Imam, the CEO and visionary behind 113 Industries, emphasized the significance of this journey, stating, "We are redefining the workweek to optimize how businesses and individuals thrive. Embracing this change means working smarter, fostering creativity, and empowering our team to shape the future of industry."

So, what facilitated 113 Industries' ambitious transition? The answer lies in a multifaceted approach, incorporating automation through AI, collaborative processes, a high-performing workforce, and a steadfast commitment to values that prioritize its people above all else. This strategic framework has fostered a more innovative and dynamic work environment.

Ultimately, it's not just about working harder-it's about optimizing. 113 Industries leads the charge toward a future where businesses and individuals flourish. Co-founder and President, Anupam Singh, echoes this dedication: "Together, we're not just dreaming big; we're working to make it a reality, one extra day of inspiration at a time."

Contact Information:

Razi Imam

CEO

razii@113industries.com

412-779-6930



Related Files

The 4-day Workweek

SOURCE: 113 Industries Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.