Empowerment Network: 17th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference and Luncheon and Revive Omaha Black Business Expo Scheduled to Feature Some of the Nation's Top Strategists and Thought Leaders

On June 7, the Empowerment Network will take over CHI Health Center Omaha & Hilton Omaha Downtown for the 17th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference and Luncheon. This year's event also features the highly anticipated Revive Omaha Black Business Expo, highlighting the importance of supporting and empowering black-owned businesses in the community. The conference kicks off at 7 a.m. with an energizing session from keynote speaker from New York Times best-selling author, educator, motivational guru and international business phenomenon, Eric Thomas, Ph.D.

As an inspirational speaker, Thomas has made a successful career working with and coaching Fortune 500 companies, top athletes, students and audiences around the world. A visionary, Thomas helps others walk in their purpose. Through a thorough examination and application of these same principles, his conference attendees continue to maximize their successes both in the workplace and at home. As a husband, father and philanthropist, Thomas aims to improve the lives of others through self-empowerment, self-assessment and consistent execution.

The Rebuilding the Village Conference and Luncheon has long been recognized as a premier gathering for community leaders, activists, entrepreneurs and stakeholders to come together to address key issues facing underserved communities. With a focus on career advancement, leadership development, DEI, wealth building, entrepreneurship, community building and more, the conference aims to foster collaboration and drive positive change in Omaha and beyond.

"The Rebuild the Village Conference and Revive Omaha Black Business Expo continues to evolve," said Willie Barney, CEO and founder of the Empowerment Network. "We are working together to create safe and thriving communities and building partnerships across the country. This conference will help provide the tools and network to connect and expand our economies and rebuild our communities."

Central to this year's event is the Revive Omaha Black Business Expo, a dynamic showcase of black-owned businesses from across the region. Attendees will have the chance to network with entrepreneurs, learn about innovative products and services, and support the local economy.

Backed by the Obama Foundation's My Brother's Keeper Alliance, the Empowerment Network works to build a safer environment for all residents by increasing educational and career success and reducing violent crime. The My Brother's Keeper Alliance leads a cross-sector national call-to-action focused on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.

In 2023, the Rebuild the Village Conference attracted more than 1,100 attendees. Of those attendees, nearly 40 percent were students. With the help of last year's keynote speaker, businessman, NBA legend and philanthropist Erving "Magic" Johnson, Rebuild the Village was able to raise $90,000 during an unexpected auction at the end of Johnson's speech. Last year's event also drew in leaders from across the nation, including key cities like Atlanta, Ga., Chicago, Ill., Denver, Co., Kansas City, Mo., New Orleans, La. and Tulsa, Okla.

In alignment with the purpose of My Brother's Keeper Alliance, this year's conference includes sessions dedicated to driving change and investing in the community, as well as student support and helping them identify their strengths, gifts and talents.

In addition to the Black Business Expo, the conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions led by industry experts and community leaders. To learn more about the event, including ticket prices and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://www.rtvomaha.com/ . Registration closes Monday, June 3.

###

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in the City of Omaha and other national communities.

Contact:

Vicki Quaites-Ferris

(402) 502-5153

info@empoweromaha.com

Facebook.com/EmpowermentNetwork

SOURCE: Empowerment Network

View the original press release on accesswire.com