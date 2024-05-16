Lynx MD: Lynx.MD Announces Strategic Partnership with Unio Health Partners to Expand Industry-Leading Real-World GI Data Ecosystem

Builds on Lynx.MD's GI Momentum, Expands National Representation

Lynx.MD, a leading provider of real-world data (RWD) technology and solutions for life science and medtech research, today announced a new partnership with Unio Health Partners, a rapidly growing physician services platform. This collaboration will significantly enhance Lynx.MD's industry-leading gastroenterology data repository, and provides a large complementary dataset for advancements in urology research, therapies, and care.

This partnership strengthens Lynx.MD's position in offering the most comprehensive and diverse gastroenterology real-world data available for research and development. The depth and breadth of data types, including unstructured sources like notes and videos, will be efficiently analyzed using leading-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) and computer vision techniques.

"We are thrilled to welcome Unio Health Partners as a data partner," said Omer Dror, CEO of Lynx.MD. "This partnership brings a wealth of rich and diverse real-world data to our platform, further expanding our capabilities in both gastroenterology and urology. Unio's commitment to quality care and its vast network of physicians aligns with our mission to empower researchers and developers with the insights they need to accelerate medical progress."

Unio Health Partners' participation expands Lynx.MD's geographic and demographic coverage to reduce biases, and improve the representation of the population of the United States. It will significantly enrich the Lynx.MD data repository used by life science and medtech researchers exploring new therapies and using real-world data (RWD) to understand the effects of diseases on diverse patient populations, advance precision diagnostics, and personalize treatment pathways to improve outcomes.

"We are looking forward to partnering with Lynx.MD to unlock the true potential of real-world clinical data," said Brad Hively, Interim CEO of Unio Health Partners. "This collaboration will not only accelerate advancements in urology and gastroenterology but also serve as a model for how healthcare organizations can participate in medical progress while safeguarding patient privacy."

This partnership presents a significant opportunity for AI, MedTech, and Pharma companies. By leveraging the Lynx.MD platform, these companies gain rapid access to comprehensive and diverse datasets, fueling research and development efforts for new treatments and technologies with real-world data.

"Clinical data is the cornerstone of progress in healthcare," said Dr. Robert Eisdorfer, Chief Medical Officer at Lynx. MD. "Partnerships like this demonstrate that healthcare organizations can contribute meaningfully to medical advancements, by providing supporting real-world evidence, in a secure and privacy-protected manner."

###

About Lynx MD

Lynx MD is a secure data network and medical intelligence platform that allows the healthcare ecosystem to quickly and safely access real-world health and patient data to accelerate diagnostic and therapeutic solutions and improve patient outcomes. Lynx MD turns traditional data access control models upside down by making complex real-world data available for innovation within a secure, dedicated cloud environment that protects patient privacy. www.lynx.md.

About Unio Health Partners

Unio Health Partners is a differentiated physician services platform established by Triton Pacific to transform urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology care delivery across the Western United States. Unio partners with leading physician practices, fostering a collaborative environment and best practice sharing.



CONTACT

Victoria Holl

Lynx.MD

victoria@lynx.md

SOURCE: Lynx MD

View the original press release on accesswire.com