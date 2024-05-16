Adagio Medical, Inc. ("Adagio Medical", "Adagio" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for ventricular tachycardia ("VT") and atrial fibrillation ("AF"), today announced the completion of the first commercial procedures using its recently CE-Marked VT Cryoablation System and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval of the FULCRUM-VT Pivotal IDE study of the VT Cryoablation System.

VT procedures remain highly technical and time consuming, with a non-trivial rate of serious complications, and are predominantly performed in high-volume academic centers. The Adagio Medical VT Cryoablation System with the vCLAS cryoablation1 catheter is based on the Company's proprietary ultra-low cryoablation technology ("ULTC") and was designed specifically to address the challenges of VT ablations, with features and performance making it time- and effort-efficient across the range of purely endocardial ablation strategies in patients with multiple VT etiologies.

"Since the recent CE Mark approval, we have done a number of Adagio's ablation procedures on patients with different types of VT and challenging PVCs and our initial experience is very convincing," said Professor Dr. Roland Tilz, Director of the Department of Rhythmology at the University Clinic Schleswig-Holstein, who performed the first commercial cases. "The size and depth of the lesions achievable using ULTC technology and catheter design makes it a game changer in time consuming large area ablations. It is also a very promising approach for targeting deep mid-myocardial circuits which represent a major challenge for the conventional radiofrequency ("RF") ablations. If safety and effectiveness of the technology demonstrated in recently published Cryocure-VT study2 is confirmed in the post-market setting, that will change the risk-benefit calculation when selecting candidates for the ablation and allow us to treat more patients, earlier in their disease process.3,4 And, in our case, to cut the wait time for patients already suffering from debilitating symptoms associated with drug-refractory ventricular tachycardias."

In the U.S., the vCLAS technology is being evaluated in the FULCRUM-VT Early Feasibility (EFS IDE) study, which has completed enrollment, with initial data expected to be presented at the Heart Rhythm Society Meeting in Boston on May 19, 2024. That data, in combination with the Cryocure-VT dataset support FDA approval for the conversion of the FULCRUM-VT study to pivotal phase. The expanded, single-arm study will enroll 206 patients with monomorphic VT due to structural heart disease of both ischemic and non-ischemic origin at twenty U.S. and Canadian centers, with Dr. Roderick Tung, Chief, Division of Cardiology at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix and Dr. Atul Verma, Director, Division of Cardiology at McGill University Health Centre serving as study Co-Principal Investigators. "Both of us have extensive experience performing VT ablations using ULTC technology in the earlier studies," said Dr. Verma, "and recognize the value it brings to the procedure. There is a pent-up demand for innovation in the VT ablation space, so we expect a lot of interest in study participation from the top academic electrophysiology programs in the U.S."

"We greatly appreciate the partnership from the electrophysiology community in the U.S. and EU as we expand our proprietary ULTC platform to the benefit of the sizeable, yet underserved population of patients with drug-refractory VTs," said Olav Bergheim, President and CEO of Adagio. "We believe we have a strong momentum in both commercial launch and clinical trials program, and look forward to sharing our progress on both fronts."

1The Adagio Medical, Inc. VT Cryoablation System (Catheter and Console) is indicated for the treatment of monomorphic ventricular tachycardia by ablation of arrhythmogenic tissues that drive and maintain these arrhythmias. The vCLAS Cryoablation Catheter, a component of the Adagio Medical, Inc. VT Cryoablation System is intended to create transmural linear and focal lesions to cardiac structures within the endocardium of the ventricles with cryoablation. Adagio Medical, Inc. PM-006 Rev. E

About Adagio Medical, Inc.

Adagio Medical, Inc. is a privately held company located in Laguna Hills, California developing innovative cryoablation technologies that create contiguous, transmural lesions to treat cardiac arrhythmias, including paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

