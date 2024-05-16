Arrow Electronics Partners With Resideo Technologies To Help Habitat for Humanity Build Pioneering Smart Home Community

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Arrow Electronics is collaborating with Resideo Technologies to bring the benefits of smart home technology to a community being built by Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. Located in Aurora, Colo., the new Mountain View Community Homes will provide residents more secure, convenient and comfortable homes, while also helping to reduce energy and the cost of living.

Globally, Habitat builds more than 11 million affordable housing units annually for a wide variety of first-time homeowners. Mountain View is the nonprofit's first demonstration of an integrated smart home solution.

Working together, Arrow and Resideo are equipping each Mountain View Community home with a bundle of smart home products - Internet-connected devices that allow consumers to monitor and remotely control systems, including security, water, heating and cooling. This smart home is designed so it does not make the homes more expensive to build and adds no extra cost to the new homeowners.

The bundle includes products from Resideo's First Alert® and Honeywell Home brands. It includes ENERGY STAR rated Honeywell Home smart thermostats to provide residents the ability to adjust temperatures remotely via a smartphone app or set a schedule to deliver comfort when they are home and energy savings when they are away; air treatment systems to help create a more energy-efficient home and improve air quality by reducing odors, mold spores and airborne bacteria; First Alert video doorbells and outdoor security cameras to allow residents to screen visitors and monitor security while away from home; and, First Alert water leak detection systems that can send email or mobile alerts when a leak happens and automatically shut off at the source to help prevent catastrophic water damage.

"Resideo believes that a smart, safe and sustainable home is a must for all homeowners, and we are proud to partner with Arrow Electronics and Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver in this first-of-its-kind, affordable smart home bundle project," said Linsey Miller, senior vice president of business development and strategic marketing for Resideo.

Arrow works with suppliers that provide the technology allowing many of Resideo's products to operate wirelessly and also supports Resideo with engineering and supply chain services.

The Mountain View Community will feature 20, three-and-four-bedroom homes with one-and-a-half to two-and-half bathrooms. Habitat anticipates that homeowners will begin to move into the new community in early 2025.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

