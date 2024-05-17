NexgenRx Inc.: NexgenRx Announces Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / NEXGENRX INC. ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders, which was held on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The Meeting was held, in part, to deliver the annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis of the Company, fix and appoint the directors of the Company, appoint the Company's auditors and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan, all as more particularly set out in the Management Information Circular that was delivered to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

At the Meeting, all resolutions were passed by the shareholders of the Company. A total of 42,427,411 common shares were represented at the Meeting either in person or by proxy, representing approximately 59.8% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

One of the Directors, Charles Burns was duly elected although the number of votes 'Withheld' exceeded the number of votes cast 'For' his election and based on the Company's Majority Voting Policy, Mr. Burns has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company. The Board has determined to delay acceptance of Mr. Burns' resignation until such time as a qualified candidate can be appointed to fill the vacancy created by this resignation, which is expected to occur on or before September 30, 2024.

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx is Canada's only independent full-service Third-Party Administrator and Technology Solutions Provider, offering proprietary full front-end, eligibility, enrolment, hour bank and mobile access capabilities, together with state-of-the-art claims adjudication and full provider network coverage. These combined capabilities allow NexgenRx to provide Plan Sponsors, sophisticated administration and health benefit technology applications in a cost-effective SaaS (Software as a Service) Model.

NexgenRx is committed to building partnerships with organizations looking to exceed the expectations of their clients and plan members and deliver superior administration and claims processing solutions at a competitive cost. More information on NexgenRx can be found at www.nexgenrx.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether the Company's strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for existing and new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; continued development and enhancement of the Company's proprietary software technology; cyber security risks and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald C. Loucks Kelly Ehler CPA, CA NexgenRx Inc. NexgenRx Inc. President and CEO Chief Financial Officer 416.695.3393 x801 416-695-3393x803



