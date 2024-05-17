abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds (NYSE:ACP),(NYSE:AGD),(NYSE:AOD),(NYSE:ASGI),(NYSE:AWP),(NYSE:IFN),(NYSE:JEQ) and (NYSE American:FAX),(NYSE American:FCO),(NYSE American:IAF) and (NYSE American:AEF) announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 16, 2024. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, FAX had outstanding 247,695,769 shares of common stock. 70.77% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Radhika Ajmera 163,879,977 8,332,394 3,078,521 Rahn Porter 164,699,544 7,519,910 3,071,438

To approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 164,056,239 8,378,224 2,856,430

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, FCO had outstanding 13,410,279 shares of common stock. 61.78% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Withheld Votes Abstained Rahn Porter 8,060,174 114,868 109,469 Stephen Bird 8,005,880 165,929 112,702

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 7,954,813 153,476 176,223

abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, IAF had outstanding 26,617,133 shares of common stock. 74.73% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Stephen Bird 17,795,398 2,096,404 Rahn Porter 17,698,424 2,193,378

To approve the continuation of the terms for two Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained P. Gerald Malone 17,657,795 1,870,418 363,587 Moritz Sell 17,663,062 1,862,661 366,079

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, ACP had outstanding 53,709,950 shares of common and preferred stock 76.22% of outstanding common and preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld John Sievwright 38,730,927 2,208,283

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, AGD had outstanding 24,865,080 shares of common stock. 80% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld John Sievwright 17,418,188 2,545,802

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 83% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld John Sievwright 78,328,053 9,592,698

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 71.72% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld John Sievwright 58,504,715 2,746,286

The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, IFN had outstanding 31,056,300 shares of common stock. 66.04% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Alan Goodson 19,464,297 891,704 152,952 Jeswald W. Salacuse 19,296,459 1,045,033 167,461

To approve the continuation of the term for two Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Luis F. Rubio 19,438,202 900,643 170,108 Jeswald W. Salacuse 19,333,158 1,004,610 171,185

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, ASGI had outstanding 25,206,605 shares of common stock. 86.54% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld Gordon A. Baird 18,682,176 3,132,737 John Sievwright 17,825,970 3,988,943

abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc. ("JEQ")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, JEQ had outstanding 13,848,329 shares of common stock. 83.96% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Withheld Votes Abstained Radhika Ajmera 7,328,152 4,197,942 100,673

To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Withheld Votes Abstained Rose DiMartino 10,611,609 913,625 101,533

To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Withheld Votes Abstained C. William Maher 10,590,008 929,793 106,966

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. ("AEF")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, there were 50,751,779 outstanding shares of the Fund. 88.1% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To re-elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against Abstained Nancy Yao 22,829,887 21,737,898 142,258 Rahn K. Porter 22,849,446 21,709,363 151,234

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Steven K. Rappaport 22,762,740 21,739,665 207,637

