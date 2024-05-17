abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds (NYSE:ACP),(NYSE:AGD),(NYSE:AOD),(NYSE:ASGI),(NYSE:AWP),(NYSE:IFN),(NYSE:JEQ) and (NYSE American:FAX),(NYSE American:FCO),(NYSE American:IAF) and (NYSE American:AEF) announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 16, 2024. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, FAX had outstanding 247,695,769 shares of common stock. 70.77% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
Radhika Ajmera
163,879,977
8,332,394
3,078,521
Rahn Porter
164,699,544
7,519,910
3,071,438
To approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
P. Gerald Malone
164,056,239
8,378,224
2,856,430
abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, FCO had outstanding 13,410,279 shares of common stock. 61.78% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Votes Abstained
Rahn Porter
8,060,174
114,868
109,469
Stephen Bird
8,005,880
165,929
112,702
To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
P. Gerald Malone
7,954,813
153,476
176,223
abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, IAF had outstanding 26,617,133 shares of common stock. 74.73% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Stephen Bird
17,795,398
2,096,404
Rahn Porter
17,698,424
2,193,378
To approve the continuation of the terms for two Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Votes Abstained
P. Gerald Malone
17,657,795
1,870,418
363,587
Moritz Sell
17,663,062
1,862,661
366,079
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, ACP had outstanding 53,709,950 shares of common and preferred stock 76.22% of outstanding common and preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
John Sievwright
38,730,927
2,208,283
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, AGD had outstanding 24,865,080 shares of common stock. 80% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
John Sievwright
17,418,188
2,545,802
abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 83% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
John Sievwright
78,328,053
9,592,698
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 71.72% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
John Sievwright
58,504,715
2,746,286
The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, IFN had outstanding 31,056,300 shares of common stock. 66.04% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
Alan Goodson
19,464,297
891,704
152,952
Jeswald W. Salacuse
19,296,459
1,045,033
167,461
To approve the continuation of the term for two Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
Luis F. Rubio
19,438,202
900,643
170,108
Jeswald W. Salacuse
19,333,158
1,004,610
171,185
abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, ASGI had outstanding 25,206,605 shares of common stock. 86.54% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Gordon A. Baird
18,682,176
3,132,737
John Sievwright
17,825,970
3,988,943
abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc. ("JEQ")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, JEQ had outstanding 13,848,329 shares of common stock. 83.96% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Votes Abstained
Radhika Ajmera
7,328,152
4,197,942
100,673
To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Votes Abstained
Rose DiMartino
10,611,609
913,625
101,533
To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Votes Abstained
C. William Maher
10,590,008
929,793
106,966
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. ("AEF")
As of the record date, April 1, 2024, there were 50,751,779 outstanding shares of the Fund. 88.1% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To re-elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstained
Nancy Yao
22,829,887
21,737,898
142,258
Rahn K. Porter
22,849,446
21,709,363
151,234
To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Abstained
Steven K. Rappaport
22,762,740
21,739,665
207,637
