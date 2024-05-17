Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2024 | 01:38
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds (NYSE:ACP),(NYSE:AGD),(NYSE:AOD),(NYSE:ASGI),(NYSE:AWP),(NYSE:IFN),(NYSE:JEQ) and (NYSE American:FAX),(NYSE American:FCO),(NYSE American:IAF) and (NYSE American:AEF) announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 16, 2024. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, FAX had outstanding 247,695,769 shares of common stock. 70.77% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Radhika Ajmera

163,879,977

8,332,394

3,078,521

Rahn Porter

164,699,544

7,519,910

3,071,438

To approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

164,056,239

8,378,224

2,856,430

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, FCO had outstanding 13,410,279 shares of common stock. 61.78% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Votes Abstained

Rahn Porter

8,060,174

114,868

109,469

Stephen Bird

8,005,880

165,929

112,702

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

7,954,813

153,476

176,223

abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, IAF had outstanding 26,617,133 shares of common stock. 74.73% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Stephen Bird

17,795,398

2,096,404

Rahn Porter

17,698,424

2,193,378

To approve the continuation of the terms for two Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

17,657,795

1,870,418

363,587

Moritz Sell

17,663,062

1,862,661

366,079

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, ACP had outstanding 53,709,950 shares of common and preferred stock 76.22% of outstanding common and preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Sievwright

38,730,927

2,208,283

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, AGD had outstanding 24,865,080 shares of common stock. 80% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Sievwright

17,418,188

2,545,802

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 83% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Sievwright

78,328,053

9,592,698

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 71.72% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Sievwright

58,504,715

2,746,286

The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, IFN had outstanding 31,056,300 shares of common stock. 66.04% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

Alan Goodson

19,464,297

891,704

152,952

Jeswald W. Salacuse

19,296,459

1,045,033

167,461

To approve the continuation of the term for two Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

Luis F. Rubio

19,438,202

900,643

170,108

Jeswald W. Salacuse

19,333,158

1,004,610

171,185

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, ASGI had outstanding 25,206,605 shares of common stock. 86.54% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Gordon A. Baird

18,682,176

3,132,737

John Sievwright

17,825,970

3,988,943

abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc. ("JEQ")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, JEQ had outstanding 13,848,329 shares of common stock. 83.96% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Votes Abstained

Radhika Ajmera

7,328,152

4,197,942

100,673

To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Votes Abstained

Rose DiMartino

10,611,609

913,625

101,533

To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Votes Abstained

C. William Maher

10,590,008

929,793

106,966

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. ("AEF")

As of the record date, April 1, 2024, there were 50,751,779 outstanding shares of the Fund. 88.1% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To re-elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstained

Nancy Yao

22,829,887

21,737,898

142,258

Rahn K. Porter

22,849,446

21,709,363

151,234

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

Steven K. Rappaport

22,762,740

21,739,665

207,637

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, and abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter

# # #

For More Information Contact:
abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.