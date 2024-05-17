QuTEM AB: QuTEM Receives GMP Certificates and Manufacturing Permits for Transmission Electron Microscopy Laboratory from the Swedish Medical Products Agency

QuTEM AB (formerly Vironova BioAnalytics AB), a leading provider of transmission electron microscopy (TEM) services, proudly announces the receipt of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Certificates and Manufacturing Permits for Independent Quality Control Laboratories issued by the Swedish Medical Products Agency (Läkemedelsverket). QuTEM is thereby authorized to perform critical quality control analysis essential for the release of medicines to the market. The GMP Certificates and Manufacturing Permits cover medicinal and investigational medicinal products for both human and veterinary use.

GMP regulations are formal standards established by regulatory bodies worldwide to ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of pharmaceutical products. Manufacturing Permits for Independent Quality Control Laboratories are granted by the Swedish regulatory authority since January 2024 to laboratories that conduct tests directly impacting the release of medicines. The GMP certificates and manufacturing permits are a testament to QuTEM's commitment to biopharma drug development and quality control through cutting-edge electron microscopy technology.

As quoted on the GMP certificates by the Swedish Medical Products Agency, QuTEM enables: "Quality control of micro- and nanoparticles through transmission electron microscopy (TEM) with the techniques of staining (negative stain) and freezing (cryogenic) and with semi-automatic particle detection and analysis using software". The endorsement from regulatory authorities underscores QuTEM's position as a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical industry, equipped to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

Dr. Josefina Nilsson, CEO of QuTEM, expressed enthusiasm about the achievement, stating, "QuTEM's predecessor, Vironova BioAnalytics, made history as the world's first and only GMP certified electron microscopy laboratory in 2020. Since then, we have been providing GMP level TEM services. To this moment, we proudly maintain our position as the only provider of electron microscopy services holding a GMP certificate. Our clients are consistently impressed by our advanced laboratory, top-tier experts, and high service standards. They benefit through the preparation of accurate and reproducible image datasets, the generation of reliable quantitative data, and the robust conclusions from the analysis. Acquiring the GMP certificates and manufacturing permits signifies not only a seamless transition in business and quality assurance from Vironova BioAnalytics to QuTEM, but also showcases our adaptability in maintaining quality standards amidst evolving regulatory requirements."

For more information about QuTEM and its GMP certified electron microscopy services, visit www.qutem.com.

Contact information

Josefina Nilsson, Ph.D.

CEO

josefina.nilsson@qutem.com

+46 76 109 01 91

About QuTEM

QuTEM offers market-leading and unique analysis to researchers, developers and manufacturers of advanced therapeutics. QuTEM has an impressive range of clients across academia, SME biopharma companies, big pharma, CDMOs and CROs. With a commitment to quality and precision, the company supports pharmaceutical companies in their research, development, and quality control efforts.

QuTEM's unique capabilities include:

Offering an extensive service portfolio including a wide range of analyses e.g., AAVs, adenoviral vectors, lentivirus, VLPs, LNPs, liposomes, etc., to support biopharma needs.

Highly accurate determination of capsid size distribution, going far beyond full/empty analysis and providing highly accurate measurements of capsid content down to numbers of kilobase pairs.

GMP compliance: QuTEM has been granted the GMP certificates by the Swedish Medical Products Agency in April 2024. All workflows, software and data handling are performed with full GMP compliance.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: QuTEM AB

View the original press release on accesswire.com