Petra Diamonds Ltd - Sales results for Tender 6 FY 2024

17 May 2024

Petra Diamonds Limited

(Petra or the Company)

Sales results for Tender 6 FY 2024

Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra, commented:

"Our sixth tender cycle yielded US$44 million from the sale of 371kcts. Like-for-like[1] prices were marginally down through this seasonally quiet period, being 2.6% lower than Tender 5, with demand slightly muted due to Indian holidays and the continued slow recovery in the Chinese market. We continue to see evidence of stabilisation in the market and are cautiously optimistic that demand and pricing will improve towards the end of this calendar year. We plan to conclude a seventh sales cycle closing before the end of June 2024."

Rough diamond sales results for the respective periods are set out below:

Tender 6 FY 2024 May-24 Tender 5 FY 2024 Apr-24 Variance Tender 5 FY 20232 May-23 YTD FY 2024 Tenders 1-6 YTD FY 2023 Tenders 1-52 Diamonds sold (carats) 371,104 362,132 +2% 468,817 2,821,716 2,237,010 Sales (US$ million) 44 49 -11% 42 329 316 Average price (US$/ct) 118 136 -13% 90 116 141 Revenue from Exceptional Stones1 (US$ million) 0 0 0% 0 0 0

Note 1: Exceptional Stones are defined as rough diamonds that sell for US$15 million or more each.

Note 2: Given revised tender timings, the comparative sales cycle in FY 2023 was Tender 5 which closed in May 2023.

Sales

Total revenue YTD FY 2024 from rough diamond sales is US$329 million, compared to US$316 million in the first five tenders of FY 2023, excluding Koffiefontein. Year-on-year volume variances in respect of YTD FY 2023 were affected by the deferral of certain parcels which were sold as part of Tender 1 of FY 2024.

Mine by mine average prices for the respective periods are set out in the table below:

US$/carat Tender 6 FY 2024 May-24 Tender 5 FY 2024 Apr-24 YTD FY 2024 Tenders 1-6 YTD FY 2023 Tenders 1-5 FY 2023 Cullinan Mine 124 157 117 143 139 Finsch 93 95 98 110 110 Williamson 183 177 198 280 280

Like-for-like prices

Like-for-like rough diamond prices decreased by 2.6% on Tender 5 FY 2024 which is largely ascribed to seasonal weakness being evident across virtually all size categories. Average like-for-like prices for the six tenders thus far in FY 2024 were down 8.6% year-to-date compared to the equivalent tenders of FY 2023.

Product Mix

The balance of price movements is attributable to product mix, with average prices per carat received being 13% lower than the previous tender, largely as a result of the 14.76ct exceptional colour and clarity blue diamond which sold for US$8.2 million in Tender 5 FY 2024. Although Williamson's average price was up around 3% compared to the previous tender, average prices for this cycle were impacted by a reduced prevalence of higher-valued single stones. This reduced prevalence is ascribed to the mining areas currently being accessed and is expected to be temporary in nature.

Pricing Assumptions

Pricing assumptions for the remainder of the year remain unchanged.

US$ per carat FY 2024 Cullinan Mine 105 - 125 Finsch 95 - 110 Williamson 200 - 225

Future diamond prices are influenced by a range of factors outside of Petra's control and so these assumptions are internal estimates only and no reliance should be placed on them. The Company's pricing assumptions will be considered on an ongoing basis and may be updated as appropriate.

[1] Like-for-like refers to the change in realised prices between tenders and excludes revenue from all single stones and Exceptional Stones, while normalising for the product mix impact