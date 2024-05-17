JP Jenkins Ltd

17th May 2024 JPJ: SCIR ISIN: GB00BF1BK408 Scirocco Energy plc ("Scirocco" or "SCIR" or the "Company") Shares now trading on JP Jenkins London, UK,17th May 2024 - Scirocco Energy Plc (JPJ:SCIR), announces its shares ("SCIR") (https://www.sciroccoenergy.com/) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Scirocco Energy Plc is based at 1 Park Row, Leeds, LS1 5AB, United Kingdom and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 05542880. Scirocco Energy ("Scirocco") is an investing company targeting attractive production and development opportunities within the European transition energy market. Scirocco Energy's strategy is to acquire a diverse portfolio of direct and indirect interests in attractive production and development opportunities within the European transition energy market. JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BF1BK408), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/company/scirocco-energy-plc/). Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins said: "We are pleased to announce the admission of Scirocco Energy on JP Jenkins. This transition offers existing shareholders a seamless move from AIM, ensuring ongoing transparency and access to liquidity. Concurrently, Scirocco Energy will commence Members Voluntary Liquidation ('MVL')." For further information, please contact: JP Jenkins Limited Contact: Veronika Oswald (Commercial Director) +44 (0)20 7469 0937 info@jpjenkins.com





