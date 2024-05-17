Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: 927061 | ISIN: LV0000100899 | Ticker-Symbol: UMA
17.05.24
08:05 Uhr
17.05.2024 | 08:46
Observation status applied to AS "Latvijas Gaze"

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 17, 2024 to apply observation status to AS "Latvijas
Gaze" (GZE1R, ISIN: LV0000100899) taking into account that on May 16, 2024 AS
"Latvijas Gaze" informed about convocation of company's annual general meeting
of shareholders to take place on June 19, 2024 with the question on the
delisting of company's shares from the regulated market. 

Observation status is applied to AS "Latvijas Gaze" according to Nasdaq Riga
Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated
by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer
shall be placed on observation status if in the next six (6) months it is
planned to perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments
of the Issuer would be delisted. 

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
