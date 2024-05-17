Condor Gold plc: Condor Gold Announces Its Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023 and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Condor Gold (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2023 and provides notification that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held at 3:00 p.m. on 28 June 2024 at 7/8 Innovation Place, Godalming, Surrey, GU7 1JX, United Kingdom.

The Company has published the formal notice of meeting (the "Notice") on its website (www.condorgold.com) together with the related voting proxy form for use by shareholders. A copy of the Notice, together with the proxy voting form, the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 will be posted to all shareholders who have elected to receive them in hard copy.

Highlights for twelve months to 31 December 2023

There continues to be significant interest in the sale of the Company's assets. On 5 December 2023 the Company announced that it was in receipt of 5 non-binding offers, 3 site visits had been completed and advanced discussions were taking place with 2 gold producers. Discussions are still continuing, and the Board is optimistic that a resolution should be concluded in the near future.

The current open pit Mineral Resource Estimate is 8,693 kt at 3.2 g/t gold for 893,000 oz gold in the indicated mineral resource category and 3,026 kt at 3.0 g/t gold for 291,000 oz gold in the inferred mineral resource category. The underground Mineral Resource Estimate is 979 kt at 6.2 g/t gold for 194,000 oz gold in the indicated mineral resource category and 5,615 kt at 5.0 g/t gold for 898,000 oz gold in the inferred mineral resource category.

The current October 2022 Feasibility Study (FS) demonstrates a robust and economically viable base case for the La India open pit: Probable Mineral Reserve of 7.3Mt at 2.56g/t gold for 602,000 oz gold Production averages 81,545 oz gold per annum for the first 6 years of an 8.4 year mine life An Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 23% and a post tax, post upfront capital cost NPV of US$86.9 million using a discount rate of 5% and price of US$1,600 oz gold (Mineral Reserve Case). An IRR of 43% and a post tax, post upfront capital cost NPV of US$205.2 million using a discount rate of 5% and price of US$2,000 oz gold. Low initial capital requirement of US$105.5 million (including contingency and EPCM contract) Low average Life of Mine All-in Sustaining Cash Costs of US$1,039 per oz gold

Land acquisition continued at the La India open pit and associated mine site infrastructure. To date, 99.6% of the core areas have been purchased.

Site clearance of 14 hectares has been completed for the processing plant location, including areas for offices, warehouses, a stockpile, and a buffer zone.

400 m west of Cacao deposit a 0.66 g/t gold from an isolated high-level chalcedonic rock chip sample indicates continuity of the hidden, deep-seated high-grade mineralised Cacao deposit to the west.

2 km east of the Cacao deposit up to 6.29 g/t gold from a 0.5 m thick quartz breccia in artisanal mine workings confirms mineralisation along the Cacao trend, which has now been identified along 5km.

26.1 g/t gold and 200 g/t silver from new artisanal mine working at the southern end of the main El Paraiso vein trend on the Rio Luna Concession extends the strike length of medium to high-grade mineralisation on the El Paraiso structure from 3.5 to over 4 km.

On 4 July, 2023 the Company announced it had raised £1 million by way of the exercise of warrants by Galloway Limited, a company wholly owned by Burnbrae Group Limited, which is, in turn, wholly owned by Jim Mellon, Condor's Chair, increasing Galloway's shareholding in Condor Gold to 23% of the ordinary share capital.

On 12 December, 2023 the Company announced it had raised a total of £1,851,999 by way of a private placement of new ordinary shares raising £851,999 and the exercise of £1million worth of warrants by Galloway Limited, a company wholly owned by Burnbrae Group Limited, which is, in turn, wholly owned by Jim Mellon, Condor's Chair, increasing Galloway's shareholding in Condor Gold to 25% of the ordinary share capital.

The FS was completed at US$1,600 oz gold, at today's gold price the pit would push deeper, increasing recovered ounces from open pit mining methods, the EBITDA increases approximately 100%, the IRR 3 fold.

Post Period Highlights

As at 16 May 2024, eight companies are under Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs), five non-binding offers received and three site visits completed. Although none of the non-binding offers have progressed to firm proposals to date, the Company is in advanced discussions with one gold producer, while 2 other parties are actively reviewing the Company's assets. The Board is optimistic that a sale will be concluded in the near future.

Chairman's Statement for the Year Ended 31 December, 2024

Dear Shareholder,

I continue to be impressed by the executive teams' dedication to getting our project shovel ready. This has elicited considerable interest in the current sales process, which has been aided by a 20% increase in the gold price since the lows of 2023.

The focus during the 12-month period to 31 December 2023 has been on the sale of the Company's assets in Nicaragua. On 22 November 2022, the Company announced a strategy update and informed the market that it had appointed an advisor to sell its assets. The Board carefully reviewed the Company's options as the Project is "construction ready" with an 18-month construction timeline. Such options included going through a financing and construction phase but, as a single asset, single jurisdiction company without an experienced mine building team and without gold production from other mines, the Board formed the view that this would not be in the Company's best interests, and concluded that it was in the best interests of the Company and all stakeholders to sell the assets of the Company to a gold producer with mine building expertise, thus ensuring a new mine at La India and significant investment in the local area, which will regenerate the local communities. As a result of this strategy, the Board has reclassified the Nicaraguan assets as held for sale within the Group and Company Statements of Financial Position within the 2022 financial year and have remained classified as held for resale in 2023. The focus for 2024 is to execute a successful sale of the assets while maintaining a social license to operate at the fully permitted La India Project.

By way of an update on the sales process as at 16 May 2024 there are currently eight companies under Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs), five non-binding offers received and three site visits completed. Although none of the non-binding offers have progressed to firm proposals to date, the Company is in advanced discussions with one gold producer, while 2 other parties are actively reviewing the Company's assets. The Board is optimistic that a sale will be concluded in the near future.

Wholly owned, fully permitted, construction ready gold mines, with a Feasibility Study completed, with potential production of 150,000 oz gold per annum, in major Gold Districts, with the land acquired and a new SAG Mill package purchased are rare and in demand by gold producers replenishing depleting reserves.

Turning to the financial results for the 2023 12-month period, the Group's loss for the period was £1,701,922 (2022: £2,537,459). The Company raised a total of £3,250,696 after expenses during the financial period (2022: £5,574,674). The net cash balance of the Group at 31 December 2023 was £1,969,249 (2022: £2,444,093). During the period, there was a £2,675,988 foreign exchange loss (2022 £3,232,610 gain). This is as a result of significant changes in USD against GBP. The Board is aware of currency fluctuations and is working to mitigate any further losses.

We are very aware of the value of our assets and will not allow them to go at anything other than a fair price.

I would also like to draw your attention to the Corporate Governance Report on Pages 31 - 34 which details how we comply with the QCA Code.

Finally, it remains for me to thank our executive and also our team on the ground in Nicaragua for their unstinting efforts in continuing to maintain and develop our Project.

Jim Mellon

Chairman

Date: 16 May 2024

Chief Executive Officer's Report

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to present Condor Gold Plc's ("Condor", the "Company" or the "Group") report for the 12-month financial period to 31 December 2023.

The Company's strategy has been to develop the fully permitted La India Project in two stages using the new SAG Mill that has already been purchased. The delivery of a Feasibility Study Technical Report ("2022 FS") on 26 October 2022 on La India open pit, with an average of 81,524 oz gold per annum for the initial six years for a relatively low total upfront capital cost of US$106 million is a landmark and significantly de-risks the Project. At US$1,600 oz gold, the La India open pit Mineral Reserve produces total revenues of US$888 million, the total operating costs of mining, processing and G&A are US$480 million, leading to an operating profit of US$408 million or a 46% operating margin. After government and other royalties, but before sustaining capital, the operating profit is US$355 million, which in Condor's opinion is ample to repay any project debt on the relatively low upfront capex. At US$2,000 oz gold after paying royalties, but before sustaining capital the operating profit is US$563 million. In reality, two permitted high grade feeder pits will be added during the early years of production thus increasing production ounces of gold. Early production is targeted at 100,000 oz gold p.a.

The plan is to materially expand production by converting existing Mineral Resources into Mineral Reserves and an associated integrated mine plan. On 25 October 2021, the Company announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment and filed on SEDAR a technical report entitled "Condor Gold Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, 2021" detailing average annual production of 150,000 oz of gold over the initial nine years of production from open pit and underground Mineral Resources and providing an indication of production targets.

The 2022 MRE update was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Limited ("SRK") and uses the terminology, definitions and guidelines given in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014).

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate is 9,672 kt at 3.5g/t gold for 1,088,000 oz gold in the indicated mineral resource category and 8,642 kt at 4.3g/t gold for 1,190,000 oz gold in the inferred mineral resource category. The 2022 FS was conducted on La India Open Pit which has a Mineral Resource Estimate of 8,487 kt at 3.0g/t gold in for 827,000 oz gold in the indicated mineral resource category and 893 Kt at 2.4 g/t gold for 69,000 oz gold in the inferred mineral resource category. The La India Open Pit Mineral resource is inclusive of a Probable Mineral Reserve of 7.3Mt at 2.56g/t gold for 602,000 oz gold.

Outside the main La India open pit Mineral Reserve (the subject of the 2022 FS), there is a historical estimate, outlined in the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment, of additional open pit Mineral Resources on four deposits (America, Mestiza, Central Breccia and Cacao) which represent an aggregate 206 Kt at 9.9 g/t gold for 66,000 oz in the indicated Mineral Resource category and 2.1Mt at 3.3 g/t gold for 223,000 oz gold in the inferred Mineral Resource category. In addition, there is an aggregate underground Mineral Resource (La India, America, Mestiza, Central Breccia San Lucas, Cristalito-Tatescame, and Cacao) of 979Kt at 6.2 g/t for 194,000 oz gold in the indicated mineral resource category and 5.6Mt at 5.0 g/t gold for 898,000 oz gold in the inferred mineral resource category.

Highlights: Feasibility Study La India Open Pit only

The 2022 FS demonstrates a robust and economically viable base case for the La India open pit:

The FS was completed at US$1,600 oz gold, at today's gold price the pit would push deeper, increasing recovered ounces from open pit mining methods, the EBITDA increases approximately 100%, the IRR 3 fold.

Probable Mineral Reserve of 7.3Mt at 2.56g/t gold for 602,000 oz gold

Production averages 81,545 oz gold per annum for the first six years of an 8.4 year mine life

An Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 23% and a post-tax, post upfront capital cost NPV of US$86.9 million using a discount rate of 5% and price of US$1,600 oz gold (Mineral Reserve Case).

An Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 43% and a post-tax, post upfront capital cost NPV of US$205.2 million using a discount rate of 5% and price of US$2,000 oz gold.

Low initial capital requirement of US$105.5 million (including contingency and EPCM contract)

Low average Life of Mine All-in Sustaining cash costs US$1,039 per oz gold.

The Company's strategy of a two-stage approach to production is supported by a technical study released in October 2021, when Condor Gold announced the key findings of a technical report on the La India Gold Project prepared by SRK. This technical report (the "Technical Report") presented the results of a strategic mining study to Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") standards. The strategic study covers two scenarios: Scenario A, in which the mining is undertaken from four open pits, termed La India, America, Mestiza and Central Breccia Zone ("CBZ"), which targets a plant feed rate of 1.225 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa"); and Scenario B, where the mining is extended to include three underground operations at La India, America and Mestiza, in which the processing rate is increased to 1.4 Mtpa. The 2021 Technical Report was issued in October 2021 and filed on SEDAR and the Company's websites for public disclosure to NI 43-101 standards.

Highlights 1.225 Mtpa PEA La India Open Pit + Feeder Pits:

The PEA was undertaken at a US$1,550 oz gold price. at today's gold price the EBITDA roughly doubles

IRR of 58% and a post-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") of US$302 million, at a discount rate of 5% and gold price of US$1,700/oz.

Average annual production of ~120,000 oz of gold over the initial 6 years of production.

862,000 oz of gold produced over 9-year Life of Mine.

Initial capital requirement of US$153 million (including contingency).

Payback period 12 months.

All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of US$813 per oz gold.

Robust Base Case presents an IRR of 48% and a post-tax NPV of US$236 million at a discount rate of 5% and gold price of US$1,550/oz.

Highlights: 1.4Mtpa PEA Open Pit + Underground Operations

The PEA was undertaken at a US$1,550 oz gold price. at today's gold price the EBITDA roughly doubles

IRR of 54% and a post-tax NPV of US$418 million, after deducting upfront capex, at a discount rate of 5% and gold price of US$1,700/oz.

Average annual production of ~150,000 oz of gold over the initial 9 years of production.

1,469,000 oz of gold produced over 12-year Life Of Mine.

Initial capital requirement of US$160 million (including contingency), where the underground development is funded through cash flow.

Payback period 12 months.

All-in Sustaining Costs of US$958 per oz gold over Life Of Mine.

The Company remains convinced that the 587 sq km La India Project is a major gold district with the potential for significant future discoveries. Condor's geologists have identified two major north-northwest-striking mineralised basement feeder zones traversing the Project, the "La India Corridor", which hosts 90% of Condor's gold mineral resource and the "Andrea Los Limones Corridor". Numerous geophysics, soil geochemistry and surface rock chips indicate the possibility for further mineralisation along strike. The updated MRE 2022 for the Cacao deposit increased the MRE in the inferred mineral resource category by 69% to 101,000 oz gold at 2.5 g/t gold, the interpretation is that drilling has clipped the top of a fully preserved epithermal vein system with a strike length of at least 1km with the potential to host over 1 million oz gold.

The Company continues to enhance its social engagement and activities in the community, thereby maintaining its social licence to operate. Condor has strengthened its community team and stepped-up social activities and engagement programmes. The main local focus is the drinking water programme, implemented in April 2017. A total of 740 families are currently benefiting from the program and currently receive five-gallon water dispensers each week. In May 2021, the Company installed a water purification plant at a cost of approximately US$250,000 to provide drinking water to the local communities.

In January 2018, Condor initiated 'Involvement Programmes', which now extend to six groups in the local village to benefit communities which may be affected by the mine. Taking the Elderly Group as an example, a committee of six people has been formed. The Company allocates monthly support to the Elderly Group, which decides how this money is spent to benefit the elderly in the Community. Projects include a garden for medicinal herbs which are made into products which are used by group members and sold to others in the community.

Condor continues to have very constructive meetings with key Ministries that granted the Environment Permit (EP) for the La India, La Mestiza and America open pits. The Company has been operating in Nicaragua since 2006 and, as a responsible gold exploration and development company, continues to add value to the local communities and environment by generating sustainable socio-economic and environmental benefits. This includes skills training. The new mine would potentially create approximately 1,000 jobs during the construction period, with priority to be given to suitably skilled members of the local community. The upfront capital cost of approximately US$106 million as detailed in the 2022 FS will have a significant positive impact on the economy. The Government and local communities will benefit significantly from future royalties and taxes.

Inward Investment Raised

On 4 July 2023 the Company announced it had raised £1 million by way of the exercise of warrants by Galloway Limited, a company wholly owned by Burnbrae Group Limited, which is, in turn, wholly owned by Jim Mellon, Condor's eke, increasing Galloway's shareholding in Condor Gold to 23% of the ordinary share capital (See RNS for details).

On 12 December, 2023 the Company announced it had raised a total of £1,851,999 by way of a private placement of new ordinary shares raising £851,999 and the exercise of £1million worth of warrants by Galloway Limited, a company wholly owned by Burnbrae Group Limited, which is, in turn, wholly owned by Jim Mellon, Condor's Chair, increasing Galloway's shareholding in Condor Gold to 25% of the ordinary share capital.

Mark Child

Chief Executive Officer

Date: 16 May 2024

CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023



Notes Year Ended 31.12.23 Year Ended 31.12.22

£ £ Administrative expenses (1,701,922 ) (2,537,459 ) Operating loss 5 (1,701,922 ) (2,537,459 )

Finance income 4 14,745 4,899

Loss before income tax (1,687,177 ) (2,532,560 )

Income tax expense 6 - -

Loss for the year (1,687,177 ) (2,532,560 )

Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Currency translation differences (2,675,987 ) 3,232,610 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year (2,675,987 ) 3,232,610

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year (4,363,164 ) 700,050 Loss attributable to: Non-controlling interest - - Owners of the parent (1,687,177 ) (2,532,560 )

(1,687,177 ) (2,532,560 ) Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interest - - Owners of the parent (4,363,164 ) 700,050

(4,363,164 ) 700,050

Earnings per share expressed in pence per share: Basic and diluted (in pence) 8 (1.06 ) (1.60 )





CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

Notes 31.12.23 31.12.22 £ £ ASSETS: NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets 9

10



--



--



- - CURRENT ASSETS Assets classified as held for sale 11 42,422,705 42,937,116 Trade and other receivables Cash and cash equivalents 13 575,3891,969,249 916,9632,444,093



44,967,343 46,298,172

TOTAL ASSETS 44,967,343 46,298,172



LIABILITIES: CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 15



187,845



406,207



TOTAL LIABILITIES 187,845 406,207

NET CURRENT ASSETS 44,779,498 45,891,965

NET ASSETS 44,779,498 45,891,965



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT Called up share capital 16 31,767,151 31,747,809 Share premium 49,603,132 46,681,635 Exchange difference reserve (1,925,415 ) 750,572 Retained earnings (34,665,370 ) (33,288,051 )



44,779,498 45,891,965

Non-controlling interest - -

TOTAL EQUITY 44,779,498 45,891,965

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of directors on 16 May 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

M L Child - Chief Executive Officer

Company No: 05587987

CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023



Share Capital Share premium Exchange difference reserve Retained earnings Total Non-Controlling Interest Total Equity

£ £ £ £ £ £ £ At 1 January 2022 29,326,143 42,528,627 (2,482,038 ) (31,198,756 ) 38,173,976 - 38,173,976 Comprehensive income: Loss for the year - - - (2,532,560 ) (2,532,560 ) - (2,532,560 ) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - 3,232,610 - 3,232,610 - 3,232,610

Total comprehensive income - - 3,232,610 (2,532,560 ) 700,050 - 700,050

New shares issued 2,421,666 4,168,008 - - 6,589,674 - 6,589,674 Issue costs - (15,000 ) - - (15,000 ) - (15,000 ) Share based payment - - - 443,265 443,265 - 443,265 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 2,421,666 4,153,008 - 443,265 7,017,939 - 7,017,939

At 31 December 2022 31,747,809 46,681,635 750,572 (33,288,051 ) 45,891,965 - 45,891,965

Comprehensive income: Loss for the year - - - (1,687,177 ) (1,687,177 ) - (1,687,177 ) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - (2,675,987 ) - (2,675,987 ) - (2,675,987 )

Total comprehensive income - - (2,675,987 ) (1,687,177 ) (4,363,164 ) - (4,363,164 )

New shares issued 19,342 2,921,497 - - 2,940,839 - 2,940,839 Issue costs - - - - - - Share based payment - - - 309,858 309,858 - 309,858

Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 19,342 2,921,497 - 309,858 3,250,697 - 3,250,697

At 31 December 2023 31,767,151 49,603,132 (1,925,415 ) (34,665,370 ) 44,779,498 - 44,779,498

Share premium reserve represents the amounts subscribed for share capital in excess of the nominal value of the shares issued, net of cost of issue.

The exchange difference reserve is a separate component of Shareholders' equity in which the exchange differences, arising from translation of the results and financial positions of foreign operations that are included in the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements, are reported.

Retained earnings represent the cumulative net gains and losses recognised in the consolidated income statement.

CONDOR GOLD PLC

COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

Notes 31.12.23 31.12.22 £ £ ASSETS: NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment Investments Other receivables 9

12

13



-751,977

46,075,477



-751,977

43,500,630

46,827,454 44,252,607 CURRENT ASSETS Assets classified as held for sale Trade and other receivables Cash and cash equivalents 11

13



4,474,402

22,862

1,916,322

4,474,4023

33,101

2,407,187

6,413,586 7,214,690

TOTAL ASSETS 53,241,040 51,467,297

LIABILITIES: CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 15



190,329



249,357



TOTAL LIABILITIES 190,329 249,357

NET CURRENT ASSETS 6,223,257 6,965,333

NET ASSETS 53,050,711 51,217,940



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Called up share capital Share premium Retained earnings 16





31,767,151

49,603,132

(28,319,572) 31,747,809

46,681,635

(27,211,504)

TOTAL EQUITY 53,050,711 51,217,940

The loss for the financial year dealt with in the financial statement of the parent company was £1,417,926 (2022: £2,193,751).

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of directors on 16 May 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

M L Child - Chief Executive Officer

Company No: 05587987

CONDOR GOLD PLC

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023



Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Total

£ £ £ £









At 1 January 2022 29,326,143 42,528,627 (25,461,018 ) 46,393,752

Comprehensive income: Loss for the period - - (2,193,751 ) (2,193,751 )

Total comprehensive income - - (2,193,751 ) (2,193,751 )

New shares issued 2,421,666 4,168,008 - 6,589,674 Issue costs - (15,000 ) - (15,000 ) Share based payment - - 443,265 443,265

Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity 2,421,666 4,153,008 443,265 7,017,939

At 31 December 2022 31,747,809 46,681,635 (27,211,504 ) 51,217,940

Comprehensive income: Loss for the period - - (1,417,926 ) (1,417,926 )

Total comprehensive income - - (1,417,926 ) (1,417,926 )

New shares issued 19,342 2,921,497 - 2,940,839 Issue costs - - - - Share based payment - - 309,858 309,858

Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity 19,342 2,921,497 309,858 3,250,697

At 31 December 2023 31,767,151 49,603,132 (28,319,572 ) 53,050,711

Share premium reserve represents the amounts subscribed for share capital in excess of the nominal value of the shares issued, net of cost of issue.

Retained earnings represent the cumulative net gains and losses recognised in the Company's income statement.

CONDOR GOLD PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Note Year-Ended

31.12.23 Year-Ended

31.12.22 £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Loss before tax (1,687,177 ) (2,532,560 ) Share based payment 17 309,858 443,265 Depreciation - 68,315 Exchange differences (84,368 ) 3,187 Finance income 4 (14,745 ) (4,899 )

(1,476,432 ) (2,022,692 )

Decrease / (Increase) in trade and other receivables 341,574 (141,270 ) (Decrease) / Increase in trade and other payables (218,362 ) 158,031

Net cash used in operating activities (1,353,220 ) (2,005,931 )

Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of tangible fixed assets - held for sale 11 (64,691 ) (446,853 ) Purchase of intangible fixed assets - held for sale 11 (2,012,517 ) (3,754,742 ) Interest received 4 14,745 4,899

Net cash used in investing activities (2,062,463 ) (4,196,696 )

Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from share issue 16

2,940,839

6,574,674

Net cash from financing activities 2,940,839 6,574,674

(Decrease) / Increase in cash and cash equivalents (474,844 ) 372,047

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,444,093 2,072,046

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,969,249 2,444,093



CONDOR GOLD PLC

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Year Ended Year Ended 31.12.23 31.12.22 £ £ Cash flows from operating activities Loss before tax (1,417,926 ) (2,193,751 ) Share based payment 17 309,858 443,265 Finance income 4 (14,745 ) (4,899 )

(1,122,813 ) (1,755,385 )

Decrease / (Increase) in trade and other receivables 310,239 (299,772 ) (Decrease) / Increase in trade and other payables (59,028 ) 79,901

Net cash used in operating activities (871,602 ) (1,975,256 )

Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of tangible fixed assets 9 - (164,447 ) Interest received 4 14,745 4,899 Loans to subsidiaries 18 (2,574,847 ) (3,989,150 )

Net cash used in investing activities (2,560,102 ) (4,148,698 )

Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from share issue 16

2,940,839

6,574,674

Net cash from financing activities 2,940,839 6,574,674

(Decrease) / Increase in cash and cash equivalents (490,865 ) 450,720

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,407,187 1,956,467

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,916,322 2,407,187



Basis of consolidation

The Group financial statements consolidate the accounts of its subsidiaries; Condor S.A., La India Gold S.A., and La India Inversiones S.A. under the acquisition method. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date that control commences until the date control ceases. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are deconsolidated from the date on which control ceases.

All the Group's companies have 31 December as their year-end. Consolidated financial statements are prepared using uniform accounting policies for like transactions.

Intercompany transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between Group companies are eliminated.

Going concern

The Group reviews its going concern status, via comparisons to budgets, cash flow forecasts, and access to further financing. At the balance sheet date, the Group had £1,969,249 of cash. In common with many exploration and development companies, the Company raises finance for its exploration and technical studies and appraisal activities in discrete tranches to finance its activities for limited periods only. The directors have identified that further funding will be required to finance the Group's in-fill drilling and resources expansion programme in Nicaragua and, inter alia, compliance with the conditions of the Environmental Permit awarded in regard to the La India open pit in 2018. The Directors are confident that the Company will be able to raise these funds, however there is no binding agreement in place to date. The Directors have also considered significant cost saving exercises to preserve cashflows. In addition, the timing, quantum, and structure of any asset sale is currently uncertain. These conditions may cast doubt on the Group and Company's ability to continue as a going concern. It is not the Company's intention to cease trading after the potential sale of the Nicaraguan assets.

The Directors have prepared a cash flow forecast which assumes that the Group and Company is not able to raise additional funds within the going concern period and if that was the case, the forecasts demonstrate that austerity measures can be implemented to reduce the Group and Company's cash outflows to the minimal contracted and committed expenditure while also maintaining the Group's licences and permits. These forecasts assume that Directors and Key management personnel salaries are deferred and/or reduced as part of the austerity measures - notwithstanding the above, further funding would nonetheless be required in order to continue into operational existence for at least 12 months from the date of approval of this report and therefore a material uncertainty exists, which the auditors have made reference to in their audit report. Based on their assessment of the financial position, the Directors however have a reasonable expectation that the Group and Company will be able to continue in operational existence for the next twelve months and continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these financial statements.

- Ends -

