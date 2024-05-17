Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555063 | ISIN: DE0005550636 | Ticker-Symbol: DRW3
Xetra
17.05.24
09:41 Uhr
50,10 Euro
-0,30
-0,60 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,00050,5010:05
49,90050,4010:00
ACCESSWIRE
17.05.2024 | 08:50
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senzime Appoints Former Dräger Medical CEO Wolfgang Reim as New Senior Advisor to The Board

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime, an industry leader in perioperative precision-based patient monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Wolfgang Reim as new senior advisor to its Board of Directors.

Wolfgang Reim has a long medical industry career including positions as CEO of the Ultrasound Division of Siemens Healthcare, CEO of Dräger Medical during 2000-2006, and many Board and Chairman roles in companies including Elekta AB, GN Store Nord, Carl Zeiss and Ondal Medical Systems. Wolfgang Reim was born in 1956, resides in Germany and has a MSc and Doctors degree in Physics from the Federal Institute of Technology ETH in Zurich.

"We're honored to welcome Dr. Reim as senior advisor to Senzime. His global expertise, strong commercialization skills and experience in bringing world-class medical technologies to market will be highly beneficial to Senzime as we continue to execute our rapid growth journey", commented Senzime's CEO Philip Siberg.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com .

Attachments

Senzime appoints former Dräger Medical CEO Wolfgang Reim as new senior advisor to the board

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.