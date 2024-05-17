Senzime appoints former Dräger Medical CEO Wolfgang Reim as new senior advisor to the board

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime, an industry leader in perioperative precision-based patient monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Wolfgang Reim as new senior advisor to its Board of Directors.

Wolfgang Reim has a long medical industry career including positions as CEO of the Ultrasound Division of Siemens Healthcare, CEO of Dräger Medical during 2000-2006, and many Board and Chairman roles in companies including Elekta AB, GN Store Nord, Carl Zeiss and Ondal Medical Systems. Wolfgang Reim was born in 1956, resides in Germany and has a MSc and Doctors degree in Physics from the Federal Institute of Technology ETH in Zurich.

"We're honored to welcome Dr. Reim as senior advisor to Senzime. His global expertise, strong commercialization skills and experience in bringing world-class medical technologies to market will be highly beneficial to Senzime as we continue to execute our rapid growth journey", commented Senzime's CEO Philip Siberg.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com .

