India Ratings and Research says India will maintain its current pace of renewable-energy capacity additions due to a significant drop in equipment prices and ongoing policy support. From pv magazine India India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said it expects India's annual renewable capacity additions to remain at 15 GW to 18 GW in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026. It said 75% to 80% of annual installations, or up to 14. 5 GW, will come from solar and around 20% from wind. Installations will be driven by a significant reduction in equipment prices, ongoing policy support, the availability of liquidity, ...

