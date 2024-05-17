Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2024 | 09:22
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Photocat A/S is removed

On May 13, 2024, Photocat A/S (the "Company") issued a press release with
information that Mangold Fondkommission AB had terminated the agreement to act
as the Company's Certified Adviser, and the financial instruments of the
Company were given observation status with reference to item 8.2.7 of the
rulebook. 

On May 16, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information that
the Company had entered into an agreement with Eminova Fondkommission AB to act
as the Company's Certified Adviser. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Photocat A/S (PCAT, ISIN code DK0060668796, order book
ID 115935) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.