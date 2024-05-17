Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Photocat A/S is removed

On May 13, 2024, Photocat A/S (the "Company") issued a press release with information that Mangold Fondkommission AB had terminated the agreement to act as the Company's Certified Adviser, and the financial instruments of the Company were given observation status with reference to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook. On May 16, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the Company had entered into an agreement with Eminova Fondkommission AB to act as the Company's Certified Adviser. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Photocat A/S (PCAT, ISIN code DK0060668796, order book ID 115935) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.