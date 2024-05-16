Globant Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Executing on Growth Initiatives

First quarter revenues of $571.1 million, up 20.9% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $1.02 for the first quarter

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.53 for the first quarter

LUXEMBOURG, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $571.1 million, representing 20.9% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.4% compared to 35.6% in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 38.0% compared to 38.2% in the first quarter of 2023.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 8.4% compared to 9.4% in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.0% compared to 15.1% in the first quarter of 2023.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $1.02 compared to $0.84 in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.53 compared to $1.28 in the first quarter of 2023.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2024



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $237.5 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $85.8 million from $323.3 million as of December 31, 2023, driven mainly by the partial repayment of our credit facility and a number of M&A earnout payments. As of March 31, 2024, we had a total amount of $105 million drawn from our credit facility.

Globant completed the first quarter of 2024 with 28,991 Globers, 26,933 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the first quarter of 2024 was as follows: 56.0% from North America (top country: US), 22.9% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 17.2% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 3.9% from New Markets 1 (top country: Saudi Arabia).

(top country: Saudi Arabia). Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the first quarter of 2024 represented 8.3%, 21.8% and 30.1% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, Globant served a total of 955 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 318 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 276 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 68.4% of Globant's revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were denominated in US dollars.

"As an industry leader, Globant is confident in its resilience and growth plans as we provide guidance for a strong 2024. Our clear strategy, unique value proposition and authentic partnerships are the foundation of our differentiated offering. With a focus on innovative technology, our studio networks are poised to deliver mid-teen top-line growth in 2024. We continue to reinvent the industry, creating attractive products that touch the lives of millions and drive the digital economy of tomorrow," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder. "Our global presence, AI expertise, industry specialization and geographic scale enable us for success as we drive loyalty through seamless and satisfying customer experiences."

"Our first-quarter revenues of $571.1 million, a remarkable 20.9% year-over-year growth, exceeded our guidance and positioned us well for the year ahead. We continue to see secular technology trends, driven by AI, and remain highly optimistic about our growth prospects. The strength of our pipeline and the positive momentum in recent bookings reinforce our confidence in the future. Across all geographic segments, we experienced robust growth, a testament to our solid execution and strategic focus. With a robust balance sheet and ample funding options, we are well-positioned to drive growth and make strategic investments. Looking ahead, we are fully confident in our ability to deliver another year of industry-leading growth, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2024 Second Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the second quarter and the full year of 2024:

Second quarter 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $585.0 million to $589.0 million, or 17.6% to 18.4% year-over-year growth.

Second quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 14.5% - 15.5%.

Second quarter 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.47 to $1.52 (assuming an average of 44.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the second quarter).

Fiscal year 2024 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,405.0 million to $2,440.0 million, implying a 14.7% to 16.4% year-over-year revenue growth.

Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 14.5% - 15.5%.

Fiscal year 2024 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $6.20 to $6.50 (assuming an average of 44.3 million diluted shares outstanding during 2024).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder, Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, Patricia Pomies, Globant's COO, and Diego Tártara, Globant's CTO, will discuss the first quarter 2024 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F1Q24EarningsCall

http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 28,900 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023







Revenues 571,078

472,421 Cost of revenues (368,857)

(304,124) Gross profit 202,221

168,297







Selling, general and administrative expenses (152,114)

(119,357) Net impairment losses on financial assets (2,165)

(4,717) Profit from operations 47,942

44,223







Finance income 1,125

1,235 Finance expense (7,269)

(4,172) Other financial results, net 5,074

3,762 Financial results, net (1,070)

825







Share of results of investment in associates (14)

56 Other income and expenses, net 10,011

1,487 Profit before income tax 56,869

46,591







Income tax (12,940)

(10,206) Net income for the period 43,929

36,385







Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects





Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:





- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (18,608)

2,741 - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI 125

25 - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges (8,755)

4,206 Total comprehensive income for the period 16,691

43,357







Net income attributable to:





Owners of the Company 45,060

36,419 Non-controlling interest (1,131)

(34) Net income for the period 43,929

36,385







Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:





Owners of the Company 19,009

42,129 Non-controlling interest (2,318)

1,228 Total comprehensive income for the period 16,691

43,357 Earnings per share





Basic 1.05

0.86 Diluted 1.02

0.84 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)





Basic 43,103

42,297 Diluted 44,071

43,237

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

225,622

307,223 Investments

11,879

16,070 Trade receivables

561,363

499,283 Other assets

28,617

31,753 Other receivables

64,193

54,786 Other financial assets

6,067

15,418 Total current assets

897,741

924,533









Non-current assets







Investments

1,981

1,833 Other assets

3,614

4,088 Other receivables

23,525

26,475 Deferred tax assets

63,703

60,777 Investment in associates

1,412

1,426 Other financial assets

35,213

34,864 Property and equipment

154,684

162,736 Intangible assets

266,000

274,382 Right-of-use assets

120,640

119,400 Goodwill

1,105,279

1,120,724 Total non-current assets

1,776,051

1,806,705 TOTAL ASSETS

2,673,792

2,731,238









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

106,169

124,545 Payroll and social security taxes payable

235,810

221,843 Borrowings

106,159

156,916 Other financial liabilities

102,860

80,370 Lease liabilities

38,123

47,852 Tax liabilities

22,231

33,229 Income tax payable

20,488

11,287 Other liabilities

312

896 Total current liabilities

632,152

676,938









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

2,797

2,981 Borrowings

1,795

2,191 Other financial liabilities

100,369

137,382 Lease liabilities

79,009

70,884 Deferred tax liabilities

18,932

21,098 Income tax payable

4,725

- Payroll and social security taxes payable

6,542

5,139 Provisions for contingencies

16,656

16,448 Total non-current liabilities

230,825

256,123 TOTAL LIABILITIES

862,977

933,061









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

51,778

51,705 Additional paid-in capital

1,018,792

1,022,918 Other reserves

(68,099)

(42,048) Retained earnings

742,149

697,089 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,744,620

1,729,664 Non-controlling interests

66,195

68,513 Total equity

1,810,815

1,798,177 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,673,792

2,731,238

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Net Income for the period

43,929

36,385 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

54,902

46,218 Changes in working capital

(88,131)

(48,776) Cash flows from operating activities

10,700

33,827 Capital expenditures

(15,537)

(35,610) Cash flows from investing activities

(16,920)

(46,880) Cash flows from financing activities

(75,326)

(25,960) Net decrease in cash & cash equivalents

(81,546)

(39,013)

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023







Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit





Gross Profit 202,221

168,297 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,433

6,432 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 7,142

5,590 Adjusted gross profit 216,796

180,319 Adjusted gross profit margin 38.0 %

38.2 %







Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses





Selling, general and administrative expenses (152,114)

(119,357) Depreciation and amortization expense 25,065

19,779 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 12,315

11,130 Acquisition-related charges (a) 9,598

4,548 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (105,136)

(83,900) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.4) %

(17.8) %







Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations





Profit from Operations 47,942

44,223 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 19,457

16,720 Acquisition-related charges (a) 18,144

10,415 Adjusted Profit from Operations 85,543

71,358 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin 15.0 %

15.1 %







Reconciliation of Net income for the period





Net income for the period 45,060

36,419 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 19,349

16,720 Acquisition-related charges (a) 9,940

9,872 Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (6,804)

(7,607) Adjusted Net income 67,545

55,404 Adjusted Net income margin 11.8 %

11.7 %







Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS





Adjusted Net income 67,545

55,404 Diluted shares 44,071

43,237 Adjusted Diluted EPS 1.53

1.28









(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024











Total Employees 26,288 25,947 27,505 29,150 28,991 IT Professionals 24,496 24,163 25,575 27,116 26,933











North America Revenues % 61.4 60.6 58.9 57.4 56.0 Latin America Revenues % 21.8 22.0 21.6 22.9 22.9 Europe Revenues % 13.3 13.8 15.9 15.8 17.2 New Markets Revenues % 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.9 3.9











USD Revenues % 74.8 73.9 72.5 68.6 68.4 Other Currencies Revenues % 25.2 26.1 27.5 31.4 31.6











Top Customer % 9.4 8.8 8.7 8.2 8.3 Top 5 Customers % 24.5 23.7 22.5 21.4 21.8 Top 10 Customers % 34.8 33.3 32.2 30.8 30.1











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 817 835 889 930 955 Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 276 283 305 311 318













(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

Source: Globant

1 Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

SOURCE Globant