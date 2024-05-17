Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024

WKN: 905265 | ISIN: SE0000135485 | Ticker-Symbol: 27R
Frankfurt
17.05.24
09:10 Uhr
12,000 Euro
+1,480
+14,07 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
17.05.2024 | 07:54
RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FIRST QUARTER (JANUARY - MARCH 2024)

  • Oder intake SEK 238.5 M (206.6)
  • Net sales SEK 257.2 M (230.2)
  • Operating profit SEK 45.8 M (23.7)
  • Profit after tax SEK 36.7 M (17.6)
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 1.07 (0.51)
  • Cash flow SEK 87.9 M (84.5)
  • Order backlog SEK 1,848.0 M (1,903.3) MSEK at the end of the period

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRTS QUARTER

  • RayStation in more than 1,000 radiotherapy centers worldwide.
  • The Royal Marsden set to be the first center in the world to implement online adaptive radiation therapy utilizing ARTemis from RaySearch.
  • RaySearch acquires the product DrugLog from Pharmacolog.
  • World leading carbon ion center QST in Chiba, Japan, selects RayStation.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

  • Raigmore Hospital in Scotland selects RayCare.
  • RaySearch and C-RAD signed collaboration agreement.
  • RayCare has been certified to be interoperable with Varian TrueBeam.

WEBCAST

CEO Johan Löf and Interim CFO Annika Blondeau Henriksson will present RaySearch's interim report for January- March 2024 at a webcast to be held in English on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. CET.

Link to webcast: RaySearch Q1, 2024

You can also join the webcast by phone:
Sverige: +46 (0) 8 505 100 31
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The information contained in this interim report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on May 17, 2024 at. 7:45 a.m. CET.

For more information, please contact:
[email protected]
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/interim-report-january-1---march-31--2024,c3983281

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3983281/2803463.pdf

RaySearch Interim Report Q1 2024

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

