Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE), Poised to be a Leader in the Rapidly Growing Food Delivery Market, Announces Q1 2024 Results

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadside Enterprises, Inc. is poised to be a leader in the rapidly growing online food delivery market capitalizing on surging consumer demand for convenient, high-quality restaurant fare delivered directly to their doorsteps.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global food delivery market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15% from $600 billion in 2023 to $1.4 trillion in 2029. This remarkable growth signifies a continued and fundamental shift in consumer behavior - a growing preference for restaurant-quality delivered meals.

"We see a tremendous opportunity," said Alan Moore, CEO of Broadside Enterprises, Inc. "Consumers crave gourmet meals on demand, and Broadside is perfectly positioned to deliver. By leveraging our expertise and commitment to innovation, we're confident we can establish ourselves as a major player in this exciting space."

Having acquired its digital delivery platform in December 2023, the Company generated $536,561 in revenue, $66,442 in gross profit and a net loss of $133,079 during its first full quarter of operations as a digital hospitality platform.

About Broadside Enterprises, Inc.:

Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE) is a publicly traded company in the next generation digital hospitality business.

