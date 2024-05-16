Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: A2PBAU | ISIN: CA2943752097 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.05.24
19:16 Uhr
5,500 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2024 | 22:12
Epsilon Energy Ltd.: Epsilon Announces 2024 AGM Results

HOUSTON, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Proxy Statement, Schedule 14A dated on April 11, 2024 were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote at the annual shareholders meeting held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 are set out below.

At the meeting, the number of directors was set at six and each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.

Nominee% For% Abstain
John Lovoi95.48%4.52%
Jason Stankowski99.69%0.31%
David Winn99.66%0.34%
Tracy Stephens95.18%4.82%
Jason Stabell99.14%0.86%
Nicola Maddox96.26%3.74%

The Company's shareholders approved the re-appointment of BDO USA, LLP as auditors for the year ending December 31, 2024, and voted in favor of the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers during 2023 through a non-binding advisory vote.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations, and recent news releases.

Contact Information:
281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com



© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
