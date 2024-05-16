Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024

WKN: A1CVWJ | ISIN: CA38216R1001 | Ticker-Symbol: O3Z
Frankfurt
17.05.24
08:36 Uhr
9,750 Euro
-0,050
-0,51 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2024 | 23:06
Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports the Results of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DELSON, Quebec, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announces that all resolutions presented to the shareholders at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today were passed.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 4,854,371 representing 57.02% of the Company's outstanding shares.

1. Election of Directors

The six (6) nominees for directors proposed by management of the Company were elected pursuant to a vote by ballot. Final voting results on the election of the directors are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Against% Against
Alain Côté4,842,99099.95%2,1810.05%
David A. Goodfellow4,717,60997.37%127,5622.63%
G. Douglas Goodfellow4,717,60997.37%127,5622.63%
Robert Hall4,843,21799.96%1,9540.04%
James Hewitt4,837,16799.83%8,0040.17%
Sarah Prichard4,842,17099.94%3,0010.06%

2. Appointment of Auditor

KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor pursuant to a vote by ballot. In all, 4,848,953 votes representing 99.89% of the votes cast were in favour of KPMG LLP and 5,418 votes representing 0.11% of the votes cast have withheld from voting.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

From: Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com



