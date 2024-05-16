Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YKF0 | ISIN: CA1926671035 | Ticker-Symbol: 6LW
Frankfurt
17.05.24
08:01 Uhr
0,775 Euro
+0,005
+0,65 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLABOR GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLABOR GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2024 | 23:06
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colabor Group Inc.: Colabor Group Releases Results of Shareholder Votes

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 16, 2024. A total of 70,912,829 common shares representing 69.53% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

At this Meeting, the following resolutions were approved:

Election of Directors

The eight candidates proposed as Directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of Colabor by majority vote, as follows:

NAMES
IN FAVORAGAINST
Number%Number%
Marc Beauchamp69,650,07599.63%256,9540.37%
Danièle Bergeron69,701,11499.71%205,9150.29%
Jean Gattuso69,651,07599.63%255,9540.37%
Laurie Gauthier69,629,63399.60%277,3960.40%
Robert B. Johnston69,650,54099.63%256,4890.37%
Denis Mathieu69,699,97599.70%207,0540.30%
François R. Roy69,629,97599.60%276,9540.40%
Warren J. White69,700,34099.70%206,6890.30%


Appointment of Auditor

The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.r.l., to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 99.98%.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

For further information:

Pierre Blanchette
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc.
Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1308
investors@colabor.com		Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
450-449-0026 ext. 1180

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.