BioSyent Inc.: BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Q1 2024

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three months (Q1) ended March 31, 2024. Key highlights include:



(CAD) Q1 2024 % Change vs.

Q1 2023 Trailing Twelve Months

(TTM)

March 31, 2024 % Change vs.

TTM

March 31, 2023 Canadian Pharma Sales 7,546,144 18 % 30,689,349 16 % International Pharma Sales - 0 % 1,047,747 789 % Total Company Sales 7,733,636 19 % 32,841,244 20 % EBITDA1 2,204,193 45 % 8,614,037 28 % Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) 1,768,727 50 % 7,053,608 40 % Fully Diluted EPS 0.15 50 % 0.59 44 %

Return on Equity for TTM March 31, 2024 was 21% as compared to 15% for TTM March 31, 2023

During Q1 2024, repurchased for cancellation a total of 156,200 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)

Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.045 per common share on March 15, 2024, an increase of 12.5% from the previous quarterly dividend



"Our Canadian pharmaceutical business got off to a fast start in Q1 2024 with 18% revenue growth over the comparative period," said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. "All of our Canadian pharmaceutical brands contributed to this growth during the quarter. Our three launch brands, FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45, Inofolic®, and Gelclair® also contributed modest incremental growth during Q1 2024. We remain focused on continuing to grow our Canadian pharmaceutical business during the remainder of the year with continued selling and promotional investment in our launch brands. I look forward to reporting on our progress in 2024."

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,585,169 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income In Canadian Dollars Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change Net Revenues 7,733,636 6,482,694 19% Cost of Goods Sold 1,589,762 1,147,962 38% Gross Profit 6,143,874 5,334,732 15% Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 3,737,443 3,735,758 0% Net Income Before Tax 2,406,431 1,598,974 50% Tax (including Deferred Tax) 637,704 423,728 50% Net Income After Taxes 1,768,727 1,175,246 50% Net Income After Taxes % to Net Revenues 23% 18% EBITDA 2,204,193 1,516,634 45% EBITDA % to Net Revenues 29% 23%

EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.





BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position AS AT March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 23,687,796 $ 26,187,011 -10 % Trade and other receivables 2,791,794 3,477,096 -20 % Inventory 5,718,882 5,894,495 -3 % Derivative asset 11,550 - 100 % Prepaid expenses and deposits 569,144 243,460 134 % Loans receivable - current 73,452 69,419 6 % CURRENT ASSETS 32,852,618 35,871,481 -8 % Long term investments 4,106,547 2,500,000 64 % Loans receivable - non current 205,182 205,182 0 % Deferred tax asset 343,607 359,470 -4 % Property and equipment 1,373,868 1,439,930 -5 % Intangible assets 1,114,612 1,152,876 -3 % TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 7,143,816 5,657,458 26 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 39,996,434 $ 41,528,939 -4 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 4,256,689 $ 5,533,850 -23 % NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,187,820 1,235,333 -4 % Long term debt - - 0 % Total Equity 34,551,925 34,759,756 -1 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 39,996,434 $ 41,528,939 -4 %

