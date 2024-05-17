Fira De Barcelona: Construmat grows with the broadest range of sustainable construction solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality leap at Construmat in its 23rd edition. Fira de Barcelona's construction show has increased its exhibition offer by 50%, with more than 300 exhibitors and 600 brands covering almost the entire construction ecosystem and making it the most cross-sector event in Spain. The 2024 edition will have sustainability and innovation as the main protagonists.



From May 21 to 23, Construmat will become the epicenter of the construction industry in Spain. The increase in the number of exhibiting companies is reflected in a larger exhibition area, spreading over more than 10,000 m2 in Hall 2 of the Gran Via venue, with the aim of housing an extensive showcase of the most sustainable and innovative construction solutions.

Among the segments showcased at the event are machinery and tools, industrialized construction, facades and roofing, insulation, urban planning, design and interior design, flooring, bathrooms, BIM and ICT for projects and works, lighting, energy management and collection, windows and doors, carpentry, locks and solar protection.

Leading companies and industry support

Many firms will take part in the show to display their latest innovations and advances including Ausa, Cementos Molins, Drutex, Durmi, Encofrados Alsina, Evowall Technology, Fischer, Haier Iberia, Holcim España, Hormipresa Nec, Indalsu, Jung, K-Line, KLH Massivholz, Nibe, PMP /Pret-a-porter Casas/Khanvian, Roca, Saltoki, Schnell, Technal and TQ Tecnol, among others.

On the other hand, the show will focus on the international markets of the Mediterranean arc. As a result, Morocco will be the guest country at Construmat 2024 and has prepared official trade mission made up of seven companies, six sector federations and the architects' associations, and builders' and developers' associations. In addition, the presence of some 50 exhibiting companies from 18 countries such as Germany, Belgium, China, Egypt, France, Italy and Poland is also to be highlighted.

The Sustainable Building Congress, Construmat's conference program, will host over 120 speakers, 50 presentations and 15 round tables to discuss the latest initiatives developed to minimize the environmental impact of construction. The sessions will be structured around three main topics: Decarbonization and Circular Economy, Solutions and Digital Technologies, and Industrialized Construction Systems.

In addition, the upcoming edition of the Construmat Awards, that acknowledge excellence in architectural and engineering works, will be curated by the Mies van der Rohe Foundation and feature, for the first time, a Public Choice Award.

