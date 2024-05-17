Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
17.05.24
09:59 Uhr
0,920 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
17.05.2024 | 10:37
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
17-May-2024 / 09:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 May 2024 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility 
 
Restricted Share Awards 
 
The following restricted share awards were granted to PDMRs of the Company on 16 May 2024 under the Funding Circle 
Holdings plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan in accordance with the Company's 2024 Remuneration Policy: 
 
 
PDMR                  Number of shares subject to award 
Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer) 1,006,191 
Oliver White (Chief Financial Officer) 736,521

The restricted share awards were granted in the form of nil cost options over ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company with a three year vesting period, subject to performance underpins. Following the end of the vesting period, the awards will be subject to a two-year holding period. For further information on the Company's Remuneration Policy please see

the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts at: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market

Abuse Regulation, provides further detail: 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:               i. Lisa Jacobs 
                        ii. Oliver White 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                        (i) Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status: 
                        (ii) Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:               Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:               2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument: 
 
as) 
 
       Identification code: 
                        GB00BG0TPX62 
                        Award of restricted shares, in the form of nil cost options, under the 
b)      Nature of the transaction:    Funding Circle Holdings plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan. 
 
 
                        Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s):      (i) Nil    1,006,191 
                        (ii) Nil    736,521

Aggregated information:

N/A

d) Aggregated volume:

Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 16 May 2024

f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  322341 
EQS News ID:  1905933 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1905933&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2024 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
