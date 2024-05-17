The 17th edition of the German-African Energy Forum in Hamburg this week drew more than 300 participants from over 30 countries. The continent's green energy transition and how to finance it were among the topics on the agenda. More than 300 participants representing over 30 countries took part in the 17th edition of the German-African Energy Forum, held in Hamburg on May 16 and 17. Wiebke Polomka, senior manager of Southern Africa of Afrika-Verein der deutschen Wirtschaft, which organized the forum, told pv magazine that German companies have the technology, knowledge and experience to support ...

