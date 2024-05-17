Camino Minerals Corp.: Camino and Rio Tinto Both Acquire New Claims at Auction Nar the Los Chapitos Copper Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased its claims at its Los Chapitos copper property ("Los Chapitos" or the "Project") by an additional 1,700 hectares. In a land auction, Camino successfully competed against other bidders that included Rio Tinto, to gain titles to new exploration claims immediately adjacent to the Company's Los Chapitos copper claims. The claims increase brings the Los Chapitos areas to a total of 22,571 hectares. This is the second increase in claims by Camino in the last year (see news release dated November 8, 2023). Rio Tinto also had the winning bid for part of the auction and increased their claim position next to Camino.

The first new claim block 59 (Figure 1), is located to the northwest, connecting Camino's claims and Rio Tinto's claims, and follows the extension of a major fault structure called La Estancia (see news release dated October 24, 2023). The La Estancia fault has been mapped on Camino's existing Los Chapitos claim to extend over 12 kilometers in a northwest direction.

The second new claim block 54 (Figure 1) extends Camino's claims immediately to the north, adjacent to the existing Los Chapitos claims near the Diana prospect. The claim block is located between two major regional faults, the Rumi Puka fault that extends over 10 kilometers over Los Chapitos claims in the North-South direction, and the Pochco fault that extends over 8.5 kilometers in the East-West direction.

Figure 1. Locations of Copper Projects and Claims in the Los Chapitos District

About Camino Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. Camino is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for a planned exploration drilling program. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose A. Bassan, FAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, an independent geologist and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 -?Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document.? Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

