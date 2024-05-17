Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz Year-End Report 2023/24

PRESS RELEASE

fourth quarter (1 January - 31 March 2024)

Net revenue increased by 6% to MSEK 2,159 (2,040).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 14% to MSEK 390 (343), where the EBITA margin increased to 18.1% (16.8).

Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 10% to MSEK 298 (272).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 378 (418).

Profit after taxes increased by 13% to MSEK 240 (213).



12 MONTHS (1 April 2023 - 31 March 2024)

Net revenue increased by 12% to MSEK 8,129 (7,246).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 19% to MSEK 1,431 (1,205), where the EBITA margin increased to 17.6% (16.6).

Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 15% to MSEK 1,116 (968).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by 24% to MSEK 1,327 (1,070).

Return on equity amounted to 27% (29) and the equity ratio was 35% (37).

Profit after taxes increased by 16% to MSEK 877 (758) and earnings per share after dilution increased by 15% to SEK 4.25 (3.70).

The Board of Directors proposes an increased dividend by 19% to SEK 1.90 (1.60) per share.

During the financial year, nine acquisitions were completed with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 1,175, equivalent to 16% of the net revenue in the previous 2022/23 financial year.

CEO COMMENT

"An increasingly strong platform for future growth"

Lagercrantz sums up another successful financial year 2023/24. For the full-year, the operating profit (EBITA) increased by 19% to MSEK 1,431 and the EBITA margin strengthened by a further percentage point to a good 17.6%. Earnings per share thus reached SEK 4.25, an increase of 15% compared to the previous year and a new record level for the 14th consecutive year. In addition, cash flow from operating activities increased by 24% to MSEK 1,327 and we have completed nine exciting acquisitions, which add a good 16% in annual business volume with high margin content.

For more CEO comment, please see the Year-End Report.



Stockholm, 17 May 2024

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)

LAGERCRANTZ GROUP IN BRIEF

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 75 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in China, India and in the USA. The Group has approximately 2,800 employees and annual revenues of more than MSEK 8,100. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com