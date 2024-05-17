Anzeige
Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2024 | 12:10
131 Leser
Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer named as one of the most reputable companies in the Netherlands

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer named as one of the most reputable companies in the Netherlands

Wolters Kluwer grew steadily in RepTrak's reputation benchmark among the top 30 Dutch companies in recent years

Alphen aan den Rijn - May 17, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been recognized as one of the most trustworthy brands in the Netherlands, based on recent research conducted by RepTrak, a leading reputation research company. In recent years, Wolters Kluwer has risen significantly to the second position on the list and is now right behind ASML.

"We are proud to be recognized by RepTrak as one of the most reputable companies in the Netherlands. This honor reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, our dedication to innovation, and our deep respect for the communities we serve. It's a testament to the hard work of our global team and their continuous efforts to earn the trust of our customers and partners every day," said Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer.

This significant achievement underscores Wolters Kluwer's consistent efforts to build and maintain a robust reputation. The annual RepTrak Reputation Ranking is a leading indicator of public sentiment towards the top 30 Dutch companies in terms of revenue. RepTrak's model evaluates seven critical reputation drivers, including products and services, innovation, leadership, workplace, conduct, citizenship, and results. These scores collectively define a company's reputation and its position in the ranking.

Wolters Kluwer's ascent in the rankings is a clear indication of its successful strategy in not just business performance but also in its role as a responsible corporate citizen and an employer of choice. The company's focus on providing pivotal information solutions for professionals to deliver a deep impact when it matters most, as well as innovation, customer success, and diversity, has been key in shaping its positive reputation among the public and business community alike. Learn more about our sustainability and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging efforts in Wolters Kluwers' Annual Report.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com

###

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram.

Media Contact
David R Guarino
Vice President, Global Communications
Wolters Kluwer
Office/Mobile: +1 646 954 8215
dave.guarino@wolterskluwer.com

Attachment

  • 2024.05.17 Wolters Kluwer named as one of the most reputable companies in the Netherlands (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e818cd0b-1898-4c33-be09-64d50b23280f)

