Freitag, 17.05.2024
Paukenschlag in den USA - diese Aktien könnten profitieren
WKN: A0BKPK | ISIN: SE0000772956 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AQ
Frankfurt
17.05.24
11:45 Uhr
61,70 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2024 | 12:22
117 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for AQ Group AB

Referring to the bulletin from AQ Group's annual general meeting, held on April
18, 2024, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1.The share
will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 20, 2024. The order
book will not change. 

Short name:                 AQ     
Terms:                    Split: 5:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0000772956
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 17, 2024
New ISIN code:                SE0022062196
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 20, 2024



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
