Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for AQ Group AB

Referring to the bulletin from AQ Group's annual general meeting, held on April 18, 2024, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1.The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 20, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: AQ Terms: Split: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0000772956 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 17, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0022062196 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 20, 2024 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.