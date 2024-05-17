Envela Corporation: Envela Welcomes Bijoux Exchange to its Lineup

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2024 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), announced today that it is expanding its lineup this week with the introduction of Bijoux Exchange-an exceptional buyer of pre-owned luxury items in private, pressure-free environments. Bijoux Exchange boutiques will be located inside select Envela stores as "stores within a store."

"Drawing on our company's heritage, we are delighted to introduce Bijoux Exchange, our new take on a concept at the heart of our brand," said Allison DeStefano, Head of Envela's Consumer Division. "The core of our strategy has always been to be an information resource for clients, bring transparency to transactions, and offer liquidity to those seeking to sell high-value items and receive immediate payment."

About Bijoux Exchange

Bijoux Exchange is a premier buyer of fine pre-owned jewelry, natural diamonds, and luxury watches. Established with a mission to transform the luxury resale market, Bijoux Exchange provides a unique and elevated selling experience to clients. For over half a century, Envela's been committed to delivering exceptional value and service to its clients while keeping a strong focus on global sustainability by extending the lifecycle of luxury items. With its team of experts, including GIA-certified gemologists, Bijoux Exchange is built on this solid foundation and carries on these principles.

What We Offer

Whether clients are selling a single diamond ring, a collection of vintage Rolex watches, or an entire estate of rare jewels, Bijoux Exchange strives to provide them discrete, pressure-free experiences that leave them feeling confident in their sale decisions and confident in Bijoux Exchange. Bijoux Exchange simply delivers unparalleled service, guidance, and value to sellers, with immediate payments. Clients can schedule private, in-person appointments at any of our locations.

Expertise and Commitment

The foundation of Bijoux Exchange's no-pressure experience lies in the expertise of its team. Boasting dozens of experts with decades of experience, each specialist is trained to recognize nuances that can maximize the value of luxury items. Bijoux Exchange is committed to offering the best possible prices. With access to real-time market data, innovative technology, and proprietary sales knowledge, Bijoux Exchange can offer the most competitive prices and pay top dollar for fine jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches.

Diverse and Comprehensive Services

Bijoux Exchange purchases a wide variety of items:

Fine jewelry from every era, including Antique, Edwardian, Georgian, Art Nouveau, Belle Epoque, Art Deco, Retro, and Contemporary

Signed jewelry by renowned makers like Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, David Yurman, and Tiffany

Loose diamonds, diamond rings, and jewelry made from gold, silver, platinum, and other precious metals

Luxury watches by famous brands including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Breitling, Cartier, Omega, and Panerai

Collectibles, paper currency, coins, and silver flatware

With wide-ranging experience in the fine jewelry industry, Bijoux Exchange is uniquely qualified to value and purchase fine jewelry. Whether clients are selling because their jewelry no longer matches their style or lifestyle, or due to life-altering events such as divorce or the loss of a loved one, Bijoux Exchange is there to provide the best value and immediate payment.

Sustainability

Bijoux Exchange is dedicated to global sustainability. Extending the lifecycle of pre-owned luxury items contributes to this effort. Sustainability is a core value that Bijoux Exchange takes to heart, aligning with the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible practices.

Conclusion

Bijoux Exchange is not just a marketplace for pre-owned luxury; it's a revolution in how these items are valued and sold. With a mission to provide a rewarding and elevated selling experience, the company combines unparalleled expertise, superior service, and a commitment to sustainability. Whether you're looking to sell fine jewelry, diamonds, or luxury watches, Bijoux Exchange offers a trusted and satisfying solution.

About Envela

Envela a leading provider of re-commerce services at the forefront of the circular economy. The company is comprised of primarily two key business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of various clients, including Fortune 500 companies. We execute with passion and meticulous attention to detail, focusing on our strengths rather than trying to be everything to everyone.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995's safe harbor provisions, including statements regarding future events and developments; potential expansions, purchases and acquisitions; potential future success of business lines and strategies; and management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates and projections relating to the future. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "intends," "will," "should," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Stacey

ir@envelacorp.com

972-587-4030

SOURCE: Envela Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com